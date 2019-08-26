The school year is kicking off across the region, which brings a need for safety precautions – especially around those yellow buses.
PennDOT is reminding drivers to watch for flashing lights – the telltale sign of students being transported – in the morning and late-afternoon hours.
Drivers who haven’t encountered school buses during the summer will suddenly be seeing them again.
“As the school year gets underway, motorists need to be vigilant to avoid potentially tragic crashes and strong penalties as school buses return to the roads and transport children,” PennDOT said.
PennDOT reminded both students and drivers to be careful around bus stops and near school buildings.
Students should watch for traffic when moving to and from a school or bus stop, including when in crosswalks.
“Students are also exposed to traffic while waiting for buses or walking to the bus stop or school,” PennDOT said. “Motorists are reminded to be cautious and alert when approaching a school bus stop and to stop for pedestrians in crosswalks.
“In addition to watching for school buses, motorists should be alert in school zones, which become hubs of vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Motorists are required to slow down to the posted speed limit of 15 mph in school zones.”
A reminder of school bus laws:
• Motorists must stop at least 10 feet away from school buses that have their red lights flashing and stop arms extended.
• A motorist must stop when behind a bus, meeting a bus or approaching an intersection where a bus is stopped.
• Motorists following or traveling alongside school buses must also stop until the red lights have stopped flashing, the stop arms are withdrawn and all children have reached safety.
• In situations where grassy medians, guide rails or concrete median barriers separate oncoming traffic from a bus, motorists in the opposing lanes may proceed without stopping.
More roadway tips are available at www.penndot.gov/safety.
• • •
Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration issued a reminder that safety also involves what kids eat.
Students are encouraged to maintain diets that include fruits and vegetables, whole grains, fat-free and low-fat dairy products and protein foods.
Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania secretary of health, pointed to nutrition as a factor in learning: “Students who eat healthy foods get better grades, and students who get better grades are known to make healthier food choices.”
Joe Arthur, Central Pennsylvania Food Bank executive director, said one in six children in his region are at risk of facing hunger.
Students from families living at 130% of the poverty level or on assistance are eligible for free or reduced-price meals at school – in conjunction with other state and federal efforts.
Many local agencies participate in backpack programs designed to make sure young people don’t go hungry at home, either.
We want kids to be safe getting to and from school, and to be positioned to succeed in the classroom as well.
Have a great 2019-20 school year.
