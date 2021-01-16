The oath taken by individuals enlisting in the U.S. Armed Forces includes the pledge to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”
When President-elect Joe Biden takes his oath of office on Wednesday, he will pledge to unite the country – certainly a tall order given our differences.
After the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, the nation was galvanized against an outside evil that brought terrorism to our shores in the form of crashed jetliners and crumbling buildings.
We stood together against that global threat, and worked arm-in-arm to support those who suffered loss and to rebuild stronger.
We celebrated the passengers and crew of United Flight 93, whose actions brought that plane down in our community but short of its likely target – the U.S. Capitol.
On Jan. 6, citizens of our own country accomplished what those terrorists in 2001 could not – bringing violence and bloodshed to that symbol of our democracy.
How do we respond when the enemy is ourselves?
How do you overcome division and violence spawned by fear, distrust and resentment – the flames of anger fanned by lies and distortion?
Ten days removed from the shocking attack on the Capitol, that’s where we Americans find ourselves.
We’ve since learned that what happened near the White House ahead of the Capitol invasion was more than a simple political rally gone wrong.
FBI investigators say the gathering had been in the works for weeks, with communications moving across social media channels.
While many of the thousands on the National Mall were there simply to support President Trump, clearly others arrived with premeditated plans to cause chaos through violent means.
Some were heavily armed and wearing body armor. They had two-way communications devices that rivaled the equipment of the Capitol Police.
Some approached the Capitol in military formations.
Through public records, social media posts and videos, at least 21 current or former members of the U.S. military or law enforcement have been identified as being at or near the Capitol riot. Some entered the Capitol itself, according to an Associated Press review.
Many in the mob carried Confederate flags or bore other symbols of a racist ideology – “or represented far-right militant groups, including the Proud Boys, the Three Percenters and various self-styled state militias” such as the Oath Keepers, the AP reported.
The mob members included state and local elected or appointed officials – even an Olympic swimming medalist.
More than 110 people had been arrested by late in the week, with many more to come, authorities said.
Brian Harrell, who served as the assistant secretary for infrastructure protection at the Department of Homeland Security, said of the rioters that “nearly all have been fed disinformation and propaganda from illegitimate sources,” and “they are fueled by conspiracy theories.”
The disinformation game continued after the riot, with claims that participants were “Antifa” or members of the Black Lives Matter movement, when evidence shows they were Trump supporters, including white supremacists and individuals affiliated with the alt-right QAnon movement, the FBI said.
Now our state capitols are locked down and heavily guarded. Security is high in Washington, D.C., for the inauguration, and some of our citizens are under arrest.
Our Capitol and our democracy still stand, but we’ve got much work to do.
Those who stormed the Capitol are being brought to justice. President Trump – who sparked the uprising – has been impeached for a second time and is leaving office with his political future in doubt.
A new president will take office on Wednesday, but this is not his task alone. Nor can the burden be borne by any single member of Congress, our state legislatures, or our county governments. It will not be up to either Democrats or Republicans, liberals or conservatives, to fix this.
Despite the violence, despite our ideological separation, we must get past this moment and again become the United States of America – recognizing our differences but joined against the forces that have been tearing us apart.
We are better than what we witnessed on Jan. 6 – and now we must show it.
