The Cambria County District Attorney’s Office told The Tribune-Democrat on Wednesday that “charges are forthcoming” in connection with a major disturbance Oct. 2 at the Cambria County Prison near Ebensburg.
Information has been scant concerning when Warden Christopher Smith called a “riot” involving about 31 inmates.
We urge Smith to tell the public what happened – who instigated the riot and what sparked the incident – and whether steps are being taken to increase security and diminish the chances for another disturbance going forward.
Numerous agencies responded, including the Corrections Emergency Response Team and the Department of Corrections’ Hostage Rescue, Hostage Negotiations, Corrections Emergency Response and Corrections Rifle Specialist teams, the Cambria County Emergency Management Agency, Cambria County Sheriff’s Department, Cambria County detectives, Pennsylvania State Police, Ebensburg and Cambria Alliance EMS, STAT MedEvac and Cambria Township, South Fork, Nanty Glo, Jackson Township, Ebensburg, Carrolltown and Patton police.
Roads around the prison were closed for several hours.
Inmates “began to riot” around 12:50 p.m. last Friday, with negotiations beginning at 3:30 p.m. and the unit under control again by 6 p.m., Smith said then – when the warden issued a statement noting that a housing unit “sustained considerable damage.”
Inmates involved “were safely removed from the housing unit and placed into another secure housing unit. No injuries were reported by any staff or inmates,” Smith said.
Injuries or not, the public deserves more information about this incident.
