We welcome back an old friend that we haven’t seen in two years as the All American Amateur Baseball Association national tournament returns on Monday.
The event celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2019, with plenty of pomp and pageantry, before the COVID-19 pandemic swamped the 2020 tournament.
Last week, Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors won the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League title, and with it the right to serve as host team for the AAABA competition.
A second local franchise, Martella’s Pharmacy – which won Johnstown’s lone national championship in 2018 – will also play in the AAABA event.
Paul Carpenter is led by manager Dave Sheriff.
Kerry Pfeil is the manager of Martella’s Pharmacy.
Paul Carpenter won the local title in 2020, but had no tournament to experience afterward.
So 2021 is even more special.
“We’re so excited,” Paul Carpenter’s Noah Sweeney said after his team defeated Martella’s in four games to secure a spot in the featured night games at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
“We’ve heard it’s a big show,” Sweeney said, “so we’re just going to get ready for it and enjoy it.”
Yes, the AAABA is a big show – with a long history of great games, powerhouse teams and legendary players and managers.
Johnstown’s own Pete Vuckovich is on the list of all-time AAABA greats, alongside the likes of Altoona’s Sparky Lyle, Brooklyn’s Joe and Frank Torre, Maryland State’s Al Kaline, Detroit’s Orel Hershiser, Amsterdam’s Roger Bowman and many more.
The greatest franchises include Baltimore, with 29 titles, New Orleans and Washington, D.C.
New Orleans, with 16 AAABA championships, is back as the defending champion – from 2019.
The tournament will welcome a new franchise – the Carolina Disco Turkeys of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The team has been generating a buzz thanks to that catchy name and its spiffy merchandise and marketing.
Those Disco Turkeys are “giving us national publicity,” George Arcurio III, president of the Johnstown Oldtimers Baseball Association, told baseball writer Mike Mastovich.
“I’m really looking forward to see how they’re going to do in our tournament.”
Other franchises in this year’s field will include two each from Altoona and Brooklyn, along with Buffalo, Cleveland, Columbus, Maryland State, New Brunswick, Philadelphia, Youngstown and Zanesville.
Pools and early pairings will be set Sunday evening.
Arcurio said local businesses have been gracious with their sponsorships, while advance ticket sales for opening night have been brisk.
“We’re looking forward to putting on a show this year and trying to get things back to normal,” Arcurio said. “We’re pushing hard.”
COVID-19 safety concerns remain for the community and traveling teams, so we urge fans to take precautions including wearing masks for those who are not vaccinated.
But after a year away, we’re eager to see the teams hit the local fields – with big crowds each night at the Point.
We missed you last year, old friend.
Let’s play ball!
