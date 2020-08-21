We support the Somerset County Fair association’s decision to hold its 120th gathering – which opened Thursday despite concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic – provided fair officials insist that guests practice social distancing and wear protective masks when on the grounds.
“We’re going to do what we can to make people feel safe and feel comfortable – and hopefully, it’ll give people some sense of normalcy by coming here,” board member Jeff Romesberg told reporter David Hurst.
Somerset County’s virus rate has been lower than neighboring areas – including that of steadily rising Cambria County, Romesberg noted.
He also admitted that holding the fair is “an enormous gamble” financially, as some regulars may simply choose not to attend out of caution.
Those who do hit the fair in Meyersdale will see the return of harness racing along with tractor and truck pulls, a demolition derby and other features – and can enjoy their favorite fair foods – although there will be no rides on the midway.
Key traditional attractions include the livestock barns and exhibit halls, where safe spacing will be employed, Romesberg said, and “we’ll have people monitoring all of them.”
Folks headed to the Somerset County Fair should have masks and be prepared to treat others with courtesy while practicing safe distancing as they support local 4-H groups and the farm industry – and have some much-needed fun.
The gamble is not just financial, but also involves the health of people in our communities.
