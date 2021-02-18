We support the notion of renaming the airfield at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport for World War II flying ace Boyd “Buzz” Wagner – one of the most iconic military figures in our region’s grand history of national service – even if the move is connected to a marketing effort to boost the facility during the COVID-19 downturn.
Airport Manager Chad Gontkovic proposed renaming the landing area at the airport to Buzz Wagner Airfield, as discussed during an airport authority meeting Tuesday.
Lt. Col. Boyd “Buzz” Wagner, of Nanty Glo, was designated the first flying ace of World War II after piloting his Curtiss P-40 Warhawk on many successful missions.
Wagner was killed Nov. 29, 1942, when he crashed during a routine flight in Florida.
A model of his Curtiss P-40 Warhawk welcomes visitors to the Johnstown airport, along with a sign telling of Wagner’s courage and heroism.
“It’s the ultimate tribute to a flyer to have an airplane in their honor,” Lt. Col. Boyd “Buzz” Wagner Chapter President William Burns said during a 2016 dedication ceremony.
“The plane is here. The sign is here. Hopefully, it will be here for a long, long time.”
Nearly five years later, we back Gontkovic’s pitch to further honor Wagner’s memory.
Gontkovic said the move might help offset some of the airport’s struggles brought by pandemic travel patterns and past customer service issues – and with a new carrier flying passengers out of Johnstown.
“We have United Air Express jet service for the first time,” Gontkovic said Tuesday. “Let’s attach that to something people don’t have negative feelings toward or previous experience with.”
Members of the airport authority seem less enthusiastic, and pushed a decision to March.
Chairman Rick McQuaide said: “We are not changing the name of the airport. That’s not even a suggestion.” – even though that wasn’t the proposal.
Facilities committee chairman James Loncella supported the delay.
“I want to dig back down to the origins of what the motivation was for this in the first place,” Loncella said. “There is potential for a great deal of confusion and a great deal of misunderstanding. The knee-jerk reaction from the public could be that we are displacing the Murtha name.
“We have to very carefully step through this.”
Frankly, there will only be confusion if the airport mishandles the marketing around this move, should it take off when the authority meets again in March.
Gontkovic said he believes the Wagner salute would be an important piece of a larger public-relations campaign designed to improve people’s perceptions of the facility.
Also under consideration, as our Randy Griffith reported, would be a new logo and an advertising push.
Certainly the Johnstown airport faces many challenges, including the region’s unpredictable weather – especially during the winter – and a series of carriers that struggled to attract and keep passengers.
And we agree – a tribute to Wagner should not be a marketing gimmick.
But handled appropriately, including extensive communication with customers and other area residents, a renaming of the airfield for this local hero would be one more step in making sure his legacy is secured and his accomplishments are kept front of mind.
