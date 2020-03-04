Area hospital leaders say they’re taking action to prepare their medical centers for the possible arrival of the coronavirus in our region.
That includes meeting with elected officials and public health agencies on multiple levels, offering alerts to staff about screening patients concerning their recent travels, and reminding staff of procedures for preventing infections and the spread of sickness – all from UPMC Health System.
Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber leaders say they have adequate supplies, such as test kits, and are retraining staff on procedures that might come into play with this threat.
Conemaugh Health System told health-care writer Randy Griffith that other steps are being taken “to assure our community that our providers and clinical teams are well-trained and prepared to manage outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases, including the coronavirus.”
Conemaugh also is questioning patients about their travels, and following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control that are in place for any potential spikes in illness, such as:
• Posting prevention information and screening alerts prominently in all facilities.
• Making personal protective equipment such as face masks and eye protection available.
• Having hand sanitizer stations in place throughout its medical centers.
• Keeping hospital personnel updated on procedures and hosting preparedness exercises.
Conemaugh also said its leaders hold drills on best ways to transport, quarantine and care for patients with possible infections or viruses.
But all of us can take steps to protect ourselves and others around us – from coronavirus or the more likely local threats of colds and influenza.
Conemaugh said: “Remember to wash your hands frequently, cover your cough and disinfect surfaces regularly.”
Will the coronavirus eventually hit our region? Possibly.
Can we take steps now to be ready if it does? Absolutely.
Borrowing from a popular saying from a few years back: Keep calm and practice good hygiene.
