University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Patrick Gallagher and the school’s board of trustees visited Pitt-Johnstown recently for a meeting and to tour the local campus.
We share UPJ President Jem Spectar’s belief that is “a great honor and privilege” for Johnstown to play host to leaders from Pitt’s main campus.
This week, the Johnstown school is celebrating homecoming with a list of events, capped by the Mountain Cat Festival and crowning of the king and queen on Friday.
Gallagher joined other administrators and trustees in visiting with students, touring classrooms and laboratories and taking in the amenities of this great local campus.
As reported by our Mark Pesto, Gallagher said experiencing the Pitt system’s regional campuses – including Bradford, Greensburg and Titusville – is “invaluable” for those who are charged with making the important academic and economic decisions in Oakland.
“The University of Pittsburgh is a five-campus university, and the trustees hold the core responsibility of looking after the university’s strategies and serving the needs of all its students,” Gallagher said. “I don’t see how they’d be able to do that without seeing what’s happening on the other campuses.”
He added: “Each campus creates a different dynamic, and so we’re really excited about this, that we were able to bring the whole board out here to our oldest and longest-existing regional campus, to see all the great things happening here, and also to hear from some of the civic leaders in Johnstown and hear their perspectives on what role the university plays in the region.”
We hope they left with a full impression of the positive impact UPJ has on our community – and its students – and for the extensive positive upgrades we’ve witnessed that are certainly enhancing the Pitt brand while contributing to Johnstown’s overall growth.
Just in the past few years we’ve seen these milestones:
• In May, UPJ cut the ribbon on a new $5 million Chemical Engineering Building – a two-story, 7,000-square-foot structure that houses laboratories, classrooms, faculty offices and study areas.
• In 2017, the school dedicated its new engineering and computer science building – named for the late U.S. Rep. John P. Murtha, whose influence helped elevate the school he had attended. Murtha, Spectar said, “left a monumental impact on our campus, our community and our country.”
• Also in 2017, the John P. Murtha Center for Public Service and National Competitiveness was opened, providing an on-campus site for studying and spotlighting important issues and their relation to government, and for shining a spotlight on the concept of community service.
• In 2016, UPJ began offering full engineering degrees, phasing out its engineering technology programs.
The university now offers bachelor’s degrees in civil, computer, electrical, chemical and mechanical engineering.
“It was a great opportunity for the board of trustees to see the progress and the transformation and the developments that have occurred on our campus over the past few years,” Spectar said, “and to meet our students and to see the work of the students and to talk to faculty and staff about the university.”
But there’s more.
The UPJ Sports Center is a gem, used often by the PIAA and other organizations along with the many collegiate activities it hosts. Next door is the school’s Wellness Center, an impressive facility with the latest in training equipment and technology.
The school’s Living and Learning Center and Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center play host to numerous events throughout the year, from banquets and civic gatherings to performances by the UPJ Theater Department, the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra and other favorites.
UPJ has been a leader in urban redevelopment – especially in the city’s Moxham neighborhood, where the campus was originally located – and on the issue of blight, with the school putting up matching dollars to help Johnstown remove dangerous and unused structures.
The university works closely with the local business community and the Cambria Regional Chamber, helping bring new people to the annual Showcase for Commerce event through its PITTchFest entrepreneur event and other activities.
UPJ’s faculty members produce students who are ready for the world, and who often choose to remain in our region to grow local companies and elevate Johnstown’s culture and commerce.
We hope Gallagher and others with him got the full picture of the value of UPJ to our region – in addition to its significance to the Pitt system.
And we invite Pitt’s leaders to stop by more often to see this success story first hand.
