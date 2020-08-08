The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted retail sales, hotels and restaurants, schools and athletics.
The state Department of Health says the coronavirus may also be affecting efforts to reduce the impact of opioids – even as Cambria County was seeing a much-welcome decline in overdose deaths.
“The opioid crisis has not gone away,” said Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, who has become well known as the voice of the state’s response to COVID-19.
Cambria County saw a 9% drop in fatal overdoses from 2018 to 2019 – from 61 to 56, according to preliminary data, our David Hurst reported.
That’s the lowest total since 2014 for a county that saw spikes of 94 overdose fatalities in 2016 and 87 in 2017.
The Cambria County Drug Coalition was formed in 2016 in response to the trend, and that organization has coordinated a successful multi-pronged effort to reduce drug use and overdoes risks through law enforcement, treatment programs and community education.
But the stress of being locked in during the coronavirus – and, for many, being out of work – may be eroding the progress seen in recent years, West End Ambulance Manager Ira Hart said.
Cambria County 911 Director Robbin Melnyk told Hurst for a July 25 report that her call center fielded 73 “likely” drug overdose calls in the five months before the pandemic hit, but 130 since early March.
Melnyk called that surge “alarming.”
“We’re seeing that rise again,” she said.
Still, programs introduced since 2016 are saving lives, Melnyk said. The strongest weapon against fatal overdoses is the widespread availability of the opioids antidote Narcan – along with the impact of education concerning the risks of heroin and other drugs.
“I think with continued education about overdoses and Narcan, more people are taking precautions,” she said.
“People are recognizing signs that something is wrong and they are calling for help earlier than they did before.”
Hart pointed to virus-induced stress as a driver of drug use in 2020.
His ambulance service has encountered people overwhelmed with virus worries, bored from being quarantined at home, or some who said they “just needed to get away” through drugs.
COVID-19 deaths here are low compared with other areas, but Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said overall calls are up 20% this summer over last year – a mix of accidents, overdoses, homicides and natural deaths – including from extreme heat, as Hurst reported.
Lees’ office handled 183 death investigations in June, nearly 40 more than a year earlier.
“With people at home more, it’s really important right now that people are looking out for one another,” he said.
That includes recognizing that friends and loved ones prone to drug use may be at greater risk during the pandemic.
