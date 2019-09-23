News announced late last week reflects a troubling trend in the vaping epidemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that 530 confirmed and probable cases of vaping-related breathing illnesses have been reported in 38 states and one U.S. territory. That’s an increase of 150 cases from the prior week.
Seven deaths have been reported in six states, and Canada reported its first case last week – a high school student who has since been removed from life support
The CDC says all patients had used an electronic cigarette or other vaping device, but the specific cause of the injuries remains uncertain.
The investigation has not linked a specific vaping product or ingredient to the illnesses, but it says most patients reported vaping THC, an ingredient in marijuana.
Pennsylvania has not been spared in the outbreak.
As our John Finnerty reported earlier this month, the state Department of Health is investigating at least 37 suspected illnesses related to vaping, with the “vast majority” believed to be linked to marijuana products.
A health alert was distributed statewide on Aug. 16 to inform medical providers on what to look for, said Nate Wardle, a Department of Health spokesman.
Wardle said most of those sickened have been males in their late teens or early 20s.
A congressional subcommittee will hold a hearing on the outbreaks this week.
The CDC recommends the following:
• Anyone who uses an e-cigarette or vaping product should not buy these products off the street, and should not modify or add any substances to these products that are not intended by the manufacturer.
• Youth and young adults should not use e-cigarette products.
• Women who are pregnant should not use e-cigarette products.
• Adults who do not currently use tobacco products should not start using e-cigarette products.
