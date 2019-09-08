Some parents may find themselves in a conundrum as they consider whether to have their children vaccinated against a virus that causes cancer.
A vaccine is available for human papillomavirus, which doctors say causes 90% of cervical cancer in women. The virus, HPV, is also linked to throat cancer and other afflictions that hit both men and women, as our Randy Griffith reported in last Sunday’s installment of the monthly series “Health Matters.”
“It’s the first vaccine that has been offered to us that fights cancer,” said Dr. Ed Pawlowski of Pediatric Care Specialists in Richland Township.
Pawlowski and other doctors say children can – and should – be immunized beginning at age 9, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all boys and girls be vaccinated by age 12.
However, the issue may be cloudier than simple protection against a deadly virus.
HPV is sexually transmitted disease – in fact, the most common STD.
That may explain why, as the CDC reports, only 53% of girls and 44% of boys ages 14-17 had been vaccinated against HPV as of 2017.
Dr. Amy Anderson, an obstetrician-gynecologist with Magee Women’s Specialty Services at UPMC Altoona and the UPMC outpatient center in Ebensburg, said parents shouldn’t worry that children will become more sexually active or do so at an earlier age if they’ve received the HPV inoculation.
“The benefits outweigh the risks of the vaccine,” Anderson said, adding that children are young enough when they receive the two-shot protection that they wouldn’t see it as an invitation to explore sexual activity.
“They don’t even realize what they are getting,” Anderson said.
Pawlowski added another argument for the vaccine: Some teens will experiment with sex regardless, and if more of them have been inoculated against HPV, they’re less likely to spread the virus to others – as teens or as they become adults.
That’s another reason for having the vaccine done when kids are younger, the doctor said.
“Seventy percent of the population actually carries HPV and they don’t even know it,” Pawlowski said.
“As pediatricians, our job is to protect children of the community and provide information to parents. This can directly impact your future – when you become a mother yourself or want to have children.”
As Griffith reported, the National Institutes of Health say widespread pap test screenings – introduced in the 1950s – and now the HPV vaccine, available since 2006, have worked to greatly reduce cervical cancer deaths.
Doctors recommend that women have regular papanicolaou (pap smear) tests from age 21 to 65 – in addition to the HPV vaccine, which Pawlowski said is saving lives.
“They have absolute proof it protects society from bad outcomes,” he said.
“Cervical cancer was through the roof in women; now it’s in decline.”
Parents will ultimately be faced with making their own best decisions for their children.
We share the belief of these physicians that the health of the children – and people they’ll encounter during their adult years – outweighs concerns about what they might do some day when mom and dad aren’t watching.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.