Every day is trails day in the Cambria-Somerset region.
But we do encourage readers to get out and enjoy a local trail on Saturday – the 28th annual National Trails Day, as sponsored and promoted by the American Hiking Society.
The group is a Maryland-based nonprofit that supports outdoors activities such as hiking – and pushes for taking care of natural attractions.
“It’s about getting outside and celebrating and enjoying this group event,” Kate Van Waes, the hiking society’s executive director, told our John Rucosky.
“But it’s also about promoting stewardship of our trails and waterways – helping to clean them up and maintain them.”
As we reported extensively in our February special section “Vision 2020,” our region is blessed with many superb trails – and numerous great people working to maintain and expand them.
The Ghost Town Trail is Pennsylvania’s 2020 Trail of the Year, and a new marker now stands at the Vintondale trailhead to tell visitors about that honor.
Ghost Town Trail stretches over 46 miles in Indiana and Cambria counties, and was selected for statewide accolades by the Trails Advisory Committee of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to help tout Pennsylvania’s 12,000 miles of trails.
Cliff Kitner, executive director of the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority, said word is getting out about the great trails we have here – Ghost Town, Path of the Flood and Jim Mayer Riverswalk trails among them.
The authority and partner organizations are working to connect local trails – including the Path of the Flood Trail and the 911 Memorial Trail – in a network that links tourist, historic or recreational attractions here with those in other states and regions.
“We have very high-quality trails,” Kitner said. “They don’t designate them as National Recreation Trails if they’re not good trails.”
Community members are leading trail projects on the hillside below the Johnstown Incline and around the Quemahoning Reservoir.
Kitner noted that hiking, biking or walking along one of the region’s trails is a safe activity during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
He said the authority has tracked a “a huge increase”
in families and individuals enjoying local trails while maintaining safe social distancing.
Cambria recreation authority member Brad Clemenson said trail access has been a silver lining during the pandemic – and he hopes the momentum is maintained as the state opens up again.
“Especially this year with the COVID-19 situation, all of the trails are getting a lot more attention,” Clemenson said. “(There are) many more users, and new users who are just discovering the trails.”
He added: “Thirty years ago we didn’t even have a trail system, and now the Ghost Town Trail is the Trail of the Year.”
Saturday is National Trails Day.
Consider checking out a local trail if you don’t normally do so, and also consider volunteering your time and resources to help grow these amazing local treasures.
