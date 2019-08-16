A report examining hospital-specific results for common procedures released earlier this month gave mixed reviews to local facilities.
We think that the level of health care in the region is outstanding. But we urge hospital leaders to use this valuable data to make improvements to treatment outcomes.
The report was conducted by the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council, a state agency tasked with helping providers contain costs and improve their quality of care.
The council’s Common Procedures Report found that Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber produced a lower-than-expected rate for extended postoperative length of stay following knee replacement.
No extended stays were needed for 200 knee replacements performed at the facility from July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018, while 3.7 were expected. The procedure is also among the 10 least expensive ($24,531 average) throughout the state.
Chan Soon-Shiong fell in the expected range for knee replacement complication, hip replacement complication and hip replacement extended post-op stay.
Dr. David Csikos, Chan Soon-Shiong’s vice president of medical affairs, said: “Looking at our data ... it comes down to thorough preoperative evaluation, risk assessment, post-op discharge planning, involving social services, home health, home physical therapy. Taking all this together results in a low rate of complications, a low length of stay and ultimately the costs are lower. That’s why it’s important to keep small hospitals. We’re very, very proud of that.”
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center was found to be outside the expected range in two categories: in-hospital mortality from coronary artery bypass grafts (five cases compared to two expected) and in-hospital complications after spinal fusions (four cases compared to 1.3 expected).
Conemaugh was found in the expected range for hip replacement complication, hip replacement extended postoperative length of stay, knee replacement complication, knee replacement postoperative length of stay, CABG 30-day readmission for complication, spinal fusion readmission for complication and spinal fusion extended postoperative length of stay.
“As always, we take the PHC4 Common Procedures Report seriously and we view this report as a resource for ongoing conversations about continuous improvement,” Conemaugh said in a statement. “There is inconsistency in how different organizations look at patient data and measure quality, but each report is valuable.
“For patients and community members who may be concerned about any data presented in the report, please keep in mind that Conemaugh Memorial has a very good track record on patient care.”
Conemaugh noted that it recently earned a LeapFrog Grade “A” rating for patient safety for the fourth time in a row, and has been recognized for its cardiac program and spine surgery.
UPMC Somerset was in the expected range for hip replacement complication, hip replacement extended postoperative length of stay, knee replacement complication and knee replacement extended postoperative length of stay.
