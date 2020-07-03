With many large-scale fireworks shows canceled due to coronavirus concerns, industry experts are predicting record-high sales as people prepare to celebrate July Fourth at home.
Roadside tents across the region reported brisk sales leading up to the holiday, with popular products including fountains that stand about 3 feet off the ground and last a few minutes. Aerial fireworks, first legalized to state residents in 2017, can be purchased only at brick-and-mortar stores, the closest of which are located in Blair County and Greensburg.
“People have been restricted in the fact that they are canceling shows, but people still want to see fireworks,” said William Dutil, owner of Freedom Fireworks in Blair County,
But with the increase in sales comes an increase in safety concerns.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks started an estimated 19,500 fires in 2018, causing $105 million in direct property damage. In 2018, emergency rooms treated 9,100 people for fireworks-related injuries.
Even sparklers can be dangerous – the NFPA says they alone account for more than 25% of emergency room visits for fireworks injuries.
Two Pennsylvanians were killed last month in fireworks accidents. The Associated Press reported that a 31-year-old Scranton man died last weekend, and a 50-year-old man in Lehigh County was killed on June 9.
If you plan to use fireworks at home, the National Safety Council offers the following safety tips:
• Never allow young children to handle fireworks.
• Older children should use them only under close adult supervision.
• Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol.
• Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear.
• Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands.
• Never light them indoors.
• Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material.
• Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
• Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting.
• Never ignite devices in a container.
• Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks.
• Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding.
• Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire.
• Never use illegal fireworks.
Experts also suggest leaving your pets safely indoors during fireworks, preferably with a radio or TV turned on to help soften noises.
We encourages folks to celebrate Independence Day. Just make sure to do it in a safe and responsible manner.
