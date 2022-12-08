Two local lawmakers have addressed the important topics of Johnstown’s public housing imbalance and the impact of the city’s transient population – one with a push we hope can build and grow, and one with a plan we think is off the mark.
We salute both U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair County, and state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, for addressing a prominent issue. Johnstown’s public housing situation is taxing local schools and service agencies.
But we see flaws in Langerholc’s proposal to form citizen committees to review applicants seeking housing vouchers.
As a federal legislator, Joyce is the right person to lead the charge for Johnstown.
The city has an unnaturally high transient population – families or individuals who are in town for a short time before moving elsewhere, perhaps home to a place with fewer opportunities to directly access public housing spots.
A loophole in the federal housing system allows individuals to move to Johnstown and acquire available housing vouchers, then move and take them to other areas – creating the transiency trend.
The city also has an imbalance of public or Section 8 housing, with local units remaining at the same levels as decades ago, even as Johnstown’s population has been in steady decline.
Those factors have put stress on schools, social services and police – law enforcement officials say – without the balancing support for the tax base.
We back Joyce’s petition of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for some relief – taking the problem directly to the federal agency that oversees such programs.
Joyce called Johnstown’s situation “unique” when compared to other Congressional districts – meaning he sees little chance to build a coalition of lawmakers to tackle the topic.
“I’m unaware, to date, of any other communities that are affected in such a negative way as the Johnstown community is,” Joyce said.
Joyce – along with Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Pa., and Sen.-elect John Fetterman, D-Pa., – is best-positioned to address Johnstown’s concerns.
Joyce sent a letter to HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge, calling for “solutions to challenges, which have arisen because of unintended costs and burdens imposed on the Johnstown community due, primarily, to that community’s overstock of housing and a ‘loophole’ in the program’s portability provisions.”
We urge Joyce, a Republican, to partner with the senators, both Democrats, in pushing federal housing officials for changes that could help Johnstown.
Langerholc said he will introduce state legislation that would create public housing safety committees within housing authorities – including the Johnstown Housing Authority.
The committees would be empowered to review housing applications to track criminal records that could impact the housing approval process.
Beyond the obvious shortcoming – federal housing is not the purview of a state senator – we see this plan as troubling and deeply flawed in many ways.
Mike Alberts, director of the Johnstown Housing Authority, said his agency “already has measures in place” to screen applicants and run background checks to uncover any criminal histories.
Lifetime sex offenders are automatically denied access, Alberts said, based on federal guidelines.
The agency also investigates incidents related to “drug activity, violent crimes and crimes which affect the health and safety of other individuals … and the possible effects to the community,” he said. Many applicants are denied based on their past behaviors.
Langerholc believes the applicants should be subject to review “by a committee that also includes community members with training and history, looking for red flags within a person’s background and case details that might not be so obvious when reading through a list of criminal charges.”
So these members of the community would be better equipped to explore an applicant’s history than professionals in the housing industry?
The JHA already works with the Johnstown Police Department on “red flag” background checks.
Anyone who might be directly impacted by the housing issue – neighborhood residents, educators, counselors – would not be trained to conduct background checks and should not have access to such personal information regardless.
A citizens committee would be inherently in violation of privacy guidelines – the exposing of individuals’ personal histories to community inspection, beyond what might constitute a public record or document.
Beyond that, a community committee – not beholden to federal fair housing laws – might be more prone to discriminate on the basis of an applicant’s ethnicity or home community, which should never happen.
Although we continue to believe the screening process should be as transparent as possible, this proposal is problematic on many levels, and should not see the light of day in the Senate.
State Rep. Frank Burns joined the parade on Thursday, calling on the Johnstown Housing Authority to provide detailed information about the local Section 8 voucher program.
Public housing and the Section 8 program provide an important service – helping individuals in challenging financial circumstances to secure safe housing as they navigate those challenges. But even meaningful programs should not have an unfair impact on communities.
We urge Joyce, Casey and now Fetterman to take up Johnstown’s cause in Washington and work to bring balance to the public housing process here.
