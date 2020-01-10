Recent incidents on area highways served as strong reminders of the important role our emergency responders play and the risks they sometimes face in their work.
Five people died and 60 were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County.
UPMC Somerset spokeswoman Sarah Deist told our David Hurst that 18 crash victims were treated for minor injuries at the hospital and released.
In addition, several area ambulance services responded to the crash, which occurred around 3 a.m. and involved a tour bus, several trucks and other vehicles.
Somerset 911 officials said eight ambulances from the county were dispatched to assist with treatment and transport.
Northern EMS, Boswell Ambulance and Somerset Area Ambulance delivered injured individuals to UPMC Somerset.
Somerset Area Ambulance sent several units, Manager Cheryl Slade told The Tribune-Democrat.
She said her organization often answers calls into neighboring Bedford and Fayette counties – although this crash brought higher intensity and more demand for help.
“Anytime something like this happens – regardless of the county – people are going to need to call in for extra support,” Slade told Hurst.
“It’s not typical to need that many ambulances.”
The turnpike pileup closed the highway from Breezewood to Donegal for most of the day Sunday.
Killed in the crash were bus driver Shuang Qing Feng, 58, and passengers Eileen Zelis Aria, 35, and 9-year-old
Jaremy Vazquez – all from New York; and UPS employees Daniel Kepner, 53, and Dennis Kehler, 48. Kepner and Kehler were in a truck out of Harrisburg.
Numerous units from several counties responded.
On Monday, as details from the turnpike crash became available, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered flags at government and public buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of an emergency responder who was killed at another accident scene, also on Sunday.
Rostraver West Newton Emergency Services Paramedic Matthew Smelser died at a crash scene on Interstate 70, also in Westmoreland County, according to WTAE television.
On its Facebook page, Rostraver West Newton Emergency Services said Smelser was killed “while attending to an injured person” at the scene. News reports said he had gotten out of his ambulance to assist when approaching vehicles crashed into the ambulance in icy conditions.
“Matthew Smelser’s death is a tragic reminder of the risk taken by emergency personnel across the state each day to rescue Pennsylvanians in distress,” Wolf said. “We need to do our part to exercise caution while traveling, especially during winter weather or when approaching the scene of an accident.”
We join Wolf in reminding motorists of the need for caution in winter driving, and urging drivers to always slow down around emergency vehicles – regardless of the weather.
And we again salute our emergency responders – who rush in bravely and without hesitation to assist others, sometimes at considerable risk to themselves.
