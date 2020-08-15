We’re troubled – but hardly surprised – by President Donald Trump’s mission to gut the U.S. Postal Service for the purposes of disrupting and influencing the upcoming election.
On Thursday, the president told reporters he would withhold funding for the struggling postal service because he believes that would hinder widespread mail-in voting – amplifying what has become a Republican strategy in many states, including Pennsylvania.
The U.S. Postal Service reported $2.2 billion in losses due to the coronavirus pandemic from April through June – driven by a decline in mail volume, new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said. Losses could reach $20 billion over two years, The Associated Press reported.
Still, DeJoy said the postal system has “ample capacity to deliver all election mail securely and on time” – contradicting Trump’s statement that “the post office doesn’t have enough time” to process millions of mail-in votes.
The president told the Fox Business Network he will not support a new COVID-19 relief package if Democrats also want money for the Postal Service.
Democrats have sought $10 billion for the Postal Service in relief negotiations, which reflects a reduction from the original figure of $25 billion in a coronavirus plan passed by the House previously, according to national reports.
Trump continues to claim that expanded mail-in voting would allow for ballot stuffing and other election hijinks that would benefit Democrats – despite a lack of evidence to support that position.
“They want $3.5 billion for something that will turn out to be fraudulent. That’s election money, basically,” Trump said.
“If we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money,” the president said.
“That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting; they just can’t have it.”
The mail-in voting debate has spawned legal activity in numerous states:
• In Iowa, Trump joined a GOP-led lawsuit calling for tens of thousands of absentee ballot applications to be invalidated.
• In Nevada, the Trump campaign is challenging a law that allows for ballots to be sent to all active voters.
• In Rhode Island, Republicans targeted an agreement that would permit residents to vote by mail through November’s general election without getting signatures from two witnesses or a notary, the AP reported. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the challenge.
And here in “battleground” Pennsylvania, Republicans are pushing restrictions on how mail-in ballots are collected and counted at the county level.
Less than a month after the delayed June primary, the Trump reelection campaign sued in Pennsylvania, claiming the use of ballot drop boxes outside county courthouses and elections offices was unconstitutional and seeking an end to that method of receiving votes.
Local U.S. House members Glenn Thompson and John Joyce joined that lawsuit.
Additionally, the Republican National Committee sued in June to expand the use of “poll monitors” – individuals who would stand guard at voting places to track who participates and how the process is implemented, watching for irregularities such as people being turned away or failing to produce identification. This process has been called by opponents an effort to reduce voting, especially by minorities, through intimidation.
What we should all want is a fair and open election process that allows all registered voters to submit valid ballots without pressure and without either party holding the upper hand through rules or statutes.
We should sufficiently fund the U.S. Postal Service because millions of people still rely on that system for bill-paying, prescriptions and other important life functions – not to mention well-wishes and the delivery of desired goods – not in response political goals or ideologies.
Given the challenges of face-to-face interaction during a pandemic, we support any accommodations that allow people to carry out the right to help choose local, state and national leaders without putting their wellness at risk.
Here’s a novel concept: A candidate whose political strategy does not involve manipulation of the system, but rather is built upon presenting a track record of sound representation and decisive leadership on the most important issues, earning the privilege of public support through votes – whether cast by mail, in person or through smoke signals over the ridge.
