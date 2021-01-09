Donald Trump should be removed from office for leading the insurrection that played out Wednesday, when the president’s supporters – with his encouragement – stormed the U.S. Capitol.
Likewise, lawmakers who stood with Trump during his weeks-long assault on the democratic election process – which fueled the anger that played out at the Capitol – should step down in shame.
That includes local U.S. Reps. Glenn Thompson and John Joyce, who share blame for the unrest that allowed for Wednesday’s carnage.
Trump’s early ouster – ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden on Jan. 20 – could be accomplished through impeachment or the enactment of the 25th Amendment, which allows for the vice president and members of the Cabinet to remove a president who is incapable of fulfilling his duties.
We would also welcome an immediate resignation by the president, who finally on Thursday admitted to losing the Nov. 3 election – a month after the Electoral College votes were certified and a day after violence disrupted the process of confirmation by Congress.
Likewise, we support legal action against Trump, who incited the insurrection when he spoke to a rally earlier Wednesday near the White House, and whose lies and inflammatory rhetoric set the stage for that predictable and horrific scene that resulted in five deaths and dozens of arrests, so far.
A Capitol police officer died of injuries suffered in the melee – presenting a case of capital murder.
More than 50 mob members had been arrested within 24 hours of the crisis. Surveillance video and facial identification technology will help federal, state and D.C.-area law enforcement in their efforts to bring more of the looters and rioters to justice.
But the distribution of justice for the destruction of federal property, the loss of life and the risk to national security must also include those who stood with Trump during his weeks of baseless allegations of election fraud.
That includes lawmakers who spoke against the confirmation of Pennsylvania’s electoral votes – even as the smoke was still clearing in the hours after the Capitol rampage.
The Pennsylvania Republican House members who opposed the election outcome – and supported Trump’s call for insurrection – included Thompson; Joyce; Mike Kelly, of Butler; Scott Perry, of Cumberland County; Guy Reschenthaler, of Washington County; Fred Keller, of Snyder County; Dan Meuser, of Luzerne County; and Lloyd Smucker, of Lancaster County.
Lawsuits alleging election fraud in Pennsylvania and elsewhere had been turned away repeatedly by state and federal courts – more than 50 times – and yet the president and his supporters continued their baseless attack on the democratic process and the U.S. Constitution.
Joyce and Thompson repeatedly stood with this dangerous president – in Johnstown, in Blair County and across western Pennsylvania.
They cheered as Trump’s lies and divisive tactics gave rise to the anger and distrust we saw boil over in an assault on our government institutions.
To the end, they opposed the election results from their own state – without evidence of wrongdoing – and thereby failed to provide the rational leadership in their districts that could have helped diffuse the angst that sparked the seditious uprising we witnessed at the Capitol.
We call on Joyce and Thompson – and Trump – to step down.
