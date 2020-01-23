Pennsylvania would become the 22nd state to ban the use of hand-held cellphones by drivers under a bill approved by the state House last week.
But we believe an amendment to the legislation would limit its capacity to address the issue.
Current law allows police to pull over drivers who they believe are texting, which is punishable by a $50 fine. House Bill 37, which passed by a vote of 120-74, expands the law to ban either texting or making calls, with a fine of $150.
But an amendment to the bill, put forth by Rep. Doyle Heffley, R-Carbon, makes using a hand-held device a secondary offense, meaning drivers must be pulled over for another violation or involved in a crash to be cited. Cellphone use still would be a primary offense for drivers younger than 18, meaning they could be pulled over if seen using the devices.
Distracted driving is an epidemic, thanks to the proliferation of smartphones over the past several years.
In 2010, the National Safety Council said it estimated at least 28% of all traffic crashes are caused by drivers using cellphones and texting. The council estimated that 1.4 million crashes each year are caused by drivers using cellphones, and a minimum of 200,000 crashes are caused by drivers who are texting. The figures surely are much higher now.
But Heffley said treating the ban as a secondary offense can be effective, comparing it to the increase of seat-belt use while being enforced in the same manner. Rep. Kurt Masser, R-Northumberland, said it doesn’t make sense to target cellphone use when there are a number of ways for drivers to be distracted. And Rep. Jordan Harris, D-Philadelphia, was concerned that making cellphone use a primary offense could lead to racial profiling.
But opponents of the amendment believe the amendment only makes Pennsylvania’s roads less safe.
The AAA Federation supported the bill before the change, but now believes the amendment “will not only weaken the bill but make it unenforceable,” said Executive Director Ted Leonard. “How is a law enforcement officer to know if a driver is 18 years old or younger?”
Rep. Mike Carroll, D-Luzerne, whose in-laws were killed in a texting-related crash several years ago, said the bill is a step backward and could result in more deaths. “This advances nothing,” he said. “This makes things worse.”
Rep. Rosemary Brown, R-Monroe, the prime sponsor of the bill, said she thinks the amendment weakens the bill, but she voted for bill and hopes to continue working on the legislation as it goes to the Senate.
We urge our senators to take a close look at the legislation, and consider changes to make the ban easier to enforce, which in turn would make our roads safer for everyone.
