The region’s two new district attorneys said they are sticking to their campaign pledges to get tougher on drugs and crime.
We see a real positive early on: Their willingness to work together across the county line and their shared recognition that few issues are limited to one geographic area.
“I think we can do some really good things together,” Somerset County DA Jeffrey Thomas said, adding: “There’s a lot of things we can do to make a real difference across county lines.”
Thomas, a Windber resident, said his job is “to catch bad guys, put them in jail and try to make our county as safe as we possibly can.”
A Republican, Thomas unseated incumbent Lisa Lazzari-Strasiser, a Democrat, last November.
A similar result in Cambria County saw Gregory Neugebauer, a Republican, defeat veteran Kelly Callihan, a Democrat.
Our online polling suggests that readers support the priorities of the two county prosecutors.
Informal results, with nearly 200 people responding, showed top priorities as
• Tougher sentencing on convicted criminals: 39%.
• Harsher drug penalties as a deterrent to dealers: 25%.
Both newcomers said they have spent the early weeks of their terms evaluating staff and getting to work on the tough-on-crime stance.
Neugebauer was greeted with two carfentanil-related overdose deaths in his first days on the job.
He said the Cambria County Drug Task Force has been “very active” in recent weeks, making controlled purchases of drugs and executing search warrants.
Neugebauer predicted: “I think you’re going to see more charges against individuals than what you would have seen in the past.”
But the arrival of carfentanil – a deadly opioid developed as a large-animal tranquilizer – was an eye-opener for the county coroner’s office, hospital emergency rooms and emergency responders.
And the district attorney.
“I personally believe that somebody in the community knows something – where that (carfentanil) came from,” he said in Sunday’s story by reporter Mark Pesto. “We would love to know, because carfentanil puts everybody at risk that comes anywhere near it. …
“If I could implore the community on two things, it’s homicides and carfentanil. The community’s got to help us.”
Thomas said his immediate concern is a rise in methamphetamine use in Somerset County.
Heroin also continues to be a significant threat, he said.
Those challenges will require getting “the right people” into key spots on his team. That includes hiring former state Trooper Mike Volk as Somerset’s top drugs investigator.
We like what we’re seeing from the region’s new prosecutors.
But both realize drugs and crime are relentless issues that will require cooperation between counties and local agencies.
