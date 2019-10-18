Gov. Tom Wolf has proposed easing police pressure on marijuana users as a step toward full legalization of recreational marijuana.
He has the support of the American Civil Liberties Union, but not the Republican-led Legislature.
We’re not ready to take that step either, governor.
As we’ve said before, the state’s medical marijuana industry is barely off the ground, challenged to fly by the fact that cannabis remains an illegal drug in the eyes of the federal government.
And we see no signs of consensus on any positive impact legalizing pot could bring.
We’ve urged the governor and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to take their feet off the gas pedal concerning legalizing marijuana for recreational use.
By that, we didn’t mean they should switch cars – to decriminalizing possession – and keep driving. Let’s park this issue and let the engine cool down.
Wolf spokesman J.J. Abbott said the governor is convinced that Fetterman’s statewide cannabis tour provided feedback that supports his position.
“The governor believes the solution to this problem is the decriminalization and expungement reforms that he has supported,” Abbott said.
The ACLU backs the governor’s pot push.
“Lawmakers and the public are increasingly aware of the need for criminal justice reform, and this is a criminal justice reform issue,” spokesman Andy Hoover said. “It is urgent that police stop arresting people for marijuana possession.
“There’s no public gain from prohibition, and there’s a lot of harm,” Hoover added.
“There are collateral consequences for the person arrested, and enforcing prohibition costs taxpayers tens of millions of dollars every year.”
We would remind the governor that Fetterman’s stop in Somerset County provided him with overwhelming opposition to the legalization of marijuana for recreational use.
And in Cambria County, an opposition group formed this summer, led by pastors in the Forest Hills Ministerium. The ministerium has the backing of the Cambria County Drug Coalition and local lawmakers from both parties.
“I keep hearing all of this talk that Pennsylvania has to hurry before we’re the last state to get on board with this,” state Rep. Jim Rigby, a Ferndale Republican, said.
“If so, how come there’s still only 11 states that have approved it?”
At best, our region is not fully supportive of legalization and steps that might lead to that move.
On this important issue, we will stand with Somerset and Cambria counties – until we see strong evidence that making marijuana legal for recreational use is what’s best for our communities.
