Conemaugh Township senior Cameron Stumpf offered a statement on the first day of classes in his district that should be the motto at every school and university across the country as we attempt to resume learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If we want to carry on with school and get back to normal, we simply have to listen,” Stumpf told education reporter Josh Byers, who has been tasked with tracking the various approaches area schools are taking to reopen.
Some have chosen to bring students back every day for in-person studies, while others have elected to begin the year teaching entirely online.
Many have adopted “hybrid” models, with students in classes some days and at home other days – to allow for social distancing and frequent cleaning of buildings.
The state is allowing local institutions, with considerable input from parents and teachers, to decide how to implement the guidelines from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
We’ve been impressed with the creative steps being taken across the region – from outdoor class pavilions at Windber Area to alphabetical rotations based on students’ last names at Cambria Heights, Ferndale and elsewhere.
“Whatever students decide, we’ll work with them,” Windber Superintendent Joe Kimmel said. “Whatever makes them comfortable.”
Contrast that spirit of cooperation with what’s been happening at some universities.
After videos surfaced showing large groups of students gathering for parties on the Penn State University Park campus – with most not wearing masks or maintaining safe distancing – President Eric Barron issued a statement threatening to shut down the school if students continue to violate safety policies.
“I ask students flouting the university’s health and safety expectations a simple question: Do you want to be the person responsible for sending everyone home?” Barron said. “This behavior cannot and will not be tolerated. We have said from the beginning, health and safety is our priority, and if the university needs to pivot to fully remote instruction we will.”
Similar stern warnings were issued in the past week at Bucknell and Susquehanna universities, as reported by The Daily Item in Sunbury.
Bucknell President John Bravman sent a mass email to students after seeing reports of what he dubbed “the thoughtless behavior of some – ranging from walking around town without face coverings to having large off-campus gatherings without social distancing.”
Bravman wrote to his school’s 3,400 students: “If outbreaks of the virus compromise the ability of our faculty and staff to safely deliver our residential educational experience, or threaten the health and well-being of our Lewisburg neighbors, or burden our local medical facilities and resources, I will end in-person instruction to protect our community, just as I did in March.
“I truly do not want to do that, but I will if the facts demand such action.”
Susan Lantz, vice president for student life at Susquehanna University, told The Daily Item bluntly: “We will send students home.”
Parties are considered by many simply a part of college life. But so are football games, graduation ceremonies and other traditions that have been largely swamped by the coronavirus pandemic.
Many parents of high schoolers won’t get to see their children perform with their sports teams, cheer squads or marching bands this fall due to COVID-19 restrictions.
But – at least for now – the games will go on, with high school football opening across the region Sept. 11-12.
Nothing can be taken for granted in 2020, and selfish behavior puts not only our health but also our limited opportunities for normalcy at risk.
College students who are happy to be back with their friends on campus could see that liberty taken away – again – if they choose not to abide by the rules of safety.
At Conemaugh Township, Stumpf said wearing masks and practicing social distancing is part of the deal this fall.
If that’s what will keep him and his classmates together, he’s ready to comply.
“Personally, I’d love to get back to normal as soon as possible,” he said, “and will do whatever it takes.”
