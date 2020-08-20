Johnstown City Council approved a resolution last week that would open the door for a prospect-level baseball league to bring a team to Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The vote gave interim City Manager John Trant Jr. the green light to negotiate with National Sports Services – which would have a team play 30 home games in Johnstown each of the next five summers and pay $15,000 a year to use the Point.
Naturally, that concept did not immediately sit well with leaders of the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League – which calls the Point home and managed to play a 2020 season and crown a champion despite restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Historically, the JCBL sends two teams to the All American Amateur Baseball Association national tournament, which delayed its 76th season until 2021 because of COVID-19.
So, can the JCBL, the AAABA tournament and a prospects franchise co-exist in Johnstown?
We believe this can work – with joint planning and open lines of communication among the organizations involved.
On its website, National Sports Services says it already owns and operates prospect teams in Wilmington, North Carolina (the Sharks); Gastonia, North Carolina (the Grizzlies) and Lafayette Indiana (the Aviators). The company also has stakes in affiliated minor league baseball franchises, several junior and minor league hockey teams and other sports entities, its website shows.
The networking would be a potential plus for Johnstown.
City leaders who favor the NSS team say the league would bring visitors to Johnstown and provide economic impact beyond the stadium rental agreement.
John Dubnansky, the city’s community and economic development director, said the NSS would be flexible in terms of sharing the stadium – accommodating the AAABA during the first week of August and opening the Point to the local league when the NSS team is on the road.
Mayor Frank Janakovic said the NSS would bring a lively atmosphere to the city with in-game promotions and community outreach.
“It’s going to be a great thing here for the area,” Dubnansky said. “It’s going to be a great draw for visitors to the area as well. The 30 home games they’re going to do over the summertime, it’s just going to add to the events and activities that we have going on here in the city.”
George Arcurio III is president of the Johnstown Oldtimers group, which operates the AAABA tournament.
Arcurio said he is concerned that momentum gained by the JCBL could be at risk. The local league has produced stronger national tournament entries – with Martella’s Pharmacy winning Johnstown’s first title in 2018. Paul Carpenter Financial Services won the 2020 league crown with a 32-2 record.
“They’ve made the league very competitive, where winners of the league – they can compete with some of the best teams in the country,” Arcurio said. “That’s important for the tournament because, if we lose kids in the league, then what happens is, going back to many years ago, where Johnstown would go two games in two days and they’re out, the tournament’s not going to succeed.”
If an NSS prospect team comes to town, the JCBL would play more of its league games at Roxbury Park, where about a third of its games were held this year.
And Don Stanton, first-year commissioner of the JCBL, said he fears that a national prospect team would siphon talent away from his organization since both rely on players of college age.
Stanton, who guided the JCBL through a successful season despite the COVID-19 situation and without a AAABA tournament to play for, said no one from the city contacted his league or the AAABA to ask: How might this affect you?
The city needs to consider its relationship with the local league and the tournament, and include Stanton, Arcurio and others in the planning – even as negotiations continue with National Sports Services.
The city constantly hears the calls for more teams and more activities at its ballpark. This is a chance to answer the critics.
Communication and collaboration with the JCBL and AAABA is the key to making the next step a positive one for the city and the stadium, without harming those important relationships with loyal local baseball groups.
