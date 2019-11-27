While many of us will shop in big-box stores or online this holiday season, we urge our readers to remember local businesses.
After Black Friday comes Small Business Saturday, and the annual “shop small” push aimed at reminding shoppers of the advantages of visiting local shops and merchants.
Ron Aldom, executive director of the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce, told reporter Ron Fisher that local businesses can offer special gifts that larger, national retailers can’t.
“Experience-driven gifts are growing so much more in popularity, and that’s kind of who we are with the outdoor recreation venues that we have,” Aldom said. “Buying a tubing or skiing experience, a biking experience on the Great Allegheny Passage, or tickets to the local venues.
“I think these things are unique to our area, and I think it tells a lot about our area.”
Local shops often provide craftsmanship that won’t be found in larger stores – along with compelling buys for collectors and those seeking a community feel.
Olivia Bragdon, communications director for the Cambria County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said historical and educational spots offer great ideas in their gift shops – pointing to the Johnstown Flood Museum, the Heritage Discovery Center, the Inclined Plane and Bottle Works in Cambria City.
“They have a lot of things that are curated by local artists,” she said, noting that her favorite item is a “Johnstown-themed bracelet (that) has items like a pierogi on it, Morley’s Dog, and it’s just a great gift.”
Danea Koss, community development director for Ebensburg Borough, said downtown shopping is a holiday tradition that shouldn’t be missed.
“I would encourage people to come downtown,” she said, “and maybe get some lunch or some dinner, and then just hit a couple of these shops.”
