Small Business Saturday takes on a whole new meaning as the country is in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Created in 2010, the day – the first Saturday after Thanksgiving and the day after Black Friday – is geared to supporting small businesses that compete with big-box stores and online retailers during the holiday shopping season. Already at a disadvantage against the much larger options, small businesses have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic.
A survey by the National Small Business Association found that 69% of small businesses say they are very concerned about the coronavirus, and two in three say they are still experiencing reduced customer demand. In addition, 82% have made workspace changes, and only one-third of small businesses are very confident they will fully recover.
With that in mind, we urge our readers to take advantage of what small businesses have to offer as they complete their shopping lists.
Angela Godin, executive director of the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, told our Joshua Byers that this year’s 50th annual Holly Bazaar offers a “one-of-a-kind shop local experience.”
She said this year’s event “will be bigger and better than ever, with incredible merchandise that stays true to the impressive craftsmanship we hold so dear.”
The market has expanded into the art center’s new addition, which will provide two full rooms of handcrafted items and the addition of 10 new vendors.
Nathan Madison, of Visit Johnstown PA, suggested Classic Elements in downtown Johnstown and Follow Your Art in Ebensburg for local art and area-sourced items, as well as Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center in Cambria City, which is holding a Merry Maker’s Mart through Dec. 23.
Ron Aldom, executive director of the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce, expects personal experiences to remain popular this year.
“Our county saw overwhelming numbers of people visit here during the pandemic because of the outdoor recreation and open spaces,” he said. “Our state parks, bike trails, lakes and outdoor sites all saw huge increases in visitors.
“We have always had an array of specialty shops located throughout the county and that continues today.”
The chamber offers a “Local Loot” program that can be used at more than 60 businesses throughout the county, including restaurants and outdoor venues.
Gift cards are another popular choice.
“There are definitely a lot of options downtown (in Johnstown) and pretty much anywhere in Cambria County to get gift cards and support local businesses,” Madison said.
Local shops can provide items and service that aren’t always found in larger stores, and are an important part of the economy. Please consider giving them your support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.