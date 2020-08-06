How does a teenage girl die in a rural area, her body dropped off at a local ambulance station, without answers as to how, where and why she died – and why authorities were not called to the scene?
That is the complex question Pennsylvania State Police and Cambria County authorities must answer – even as the Blacklick Valley School District responds to students mourning a classmate.
Sierra Nihart, 15, died Friday, apparently in Portage Township. Her body was taken to Portage Area Ambulance station at 4:05 p.m. That’s where Cambria Coroner Jeffrey Lees began his portion of the investigation.
“She was obviously deceased, and my office was summoned,” Lees said Saturday – the same day he performed an autopsy and determined Nihart died from multiple blunt-force trauma to the upper torso, as our Randy Griffith reported, and that the incident that took her life “involved a vehicle.”
Lees on Saturday said he would not be ruling on “manner of death ... until the investigation is completed. There are a lot of unanswered questions at this time.”
The Cambria County District Attorney’s Office and a Pennsylvania State Police forensic crime unit are also involved with the investigation.
The PSP did add Monday that it had determined that Nihart had been a passenger in a green Jeep Liberty that was traveling on Turbine Road, as our David Hurst reported, and state police classified her cause of death as “undetermined.”
Although early reports had Nihart as a Cresson resident, Blacklick Valley Superintendent William Kanich confirmed that she attended that school district, where efforts are being made to provide counseling for grieving friends and classmates.
“Our hearts go out to the family,” Kanich said, adding: “As a parent, I can’t imagine losing one of my children.”
The superintendent said the entire Nanty Glo community is shocked and saddened. Posts on Nihart’s online obituary guestbook noted that she was a loyal and caring girl who is “greatly missed.”
“This is definitely not easy right now,” Kanich said.
The task of piecing together the sequence of events that ended with a teen girl dead of blunt-force trauma has law-enforcement officials asking the public for help.
Trooper Donald Neisner said through a note to local media that anyone with information should call 814-471-6500.
Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said the Nihart case is “an open investigation,” with police gathering physical evidence and taking statements.
We urge anyone reading this who knows something related to the teen’s death to call that number.
The friends and family of Sierra Nihart deserve answers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.