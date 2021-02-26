The residency rule is hampering Johnstown’s ability to recruit and hire city managers.
So let’s ditch that archaic and disruptive mandate.
Or let’s at least ask city voters to do so.
Since it became effective in January 1994, the city’s Home Rule Charter has carried this language specific to the job of City Manager:
“Council shall appoint a City Manager, who ... shall become a bona fide resident and domiciliary of the Municipality within one hundred and eighty (180) days of assuming office and shall remain a resident and domiciliary while in office.”
Any change to the Home Rule Charter would need to go before city voters in a ballot referendum – which we fully support.
Those involved in yet another city manager search say even increasing the salary for that position has not been enough to offset concerns about mandatory residency.
Deborah Grass, the city’s coordinator for the Act 47 distressed-municipalities program, said the latest city manager search – launched last fall – has gone like this:
• More than 50 people applied.
• About a dozen met the job qualifications.
• Six of those were granted interviews.
• Three finalists were selected.
• None have taken the job – despite a 50% increase in salary over what the last full-time Johnstown manager, George Hayfield, was paid.
Hayfield earned $80,000 annually before leaving at the end of October 2019. Thanks to a grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development, Johnstown is able to offer a salary of $120,000.
But that darned residency policy is getting in the way.
“We’ve run into some challenges with our preferred candidates, primarily because of the residency requirement,” Grass told city government reporter Dave Sutor. “We’re still negotiating with the council’s preferred candidate. But I’m not sure how that’s going to turn out because I do think that the residency require-ment is going to be a bit of a barrier to it.”
Would we prefer that a Johnstown manager live in the city? Yes.
But do we believe it should be a requirement? No.
Anything that a top executive needs to know about the municipality’s businesses and neighborhoods, properties and programs, can be developed by working in Johnstown day by day.
“It seems like we get down this road every time we’re recruiting,” Grass said. “We get so far with a candidate and then there are some things
that can or cannot be worked out. And residency is one of them.”
Another hurdle in filling this position now is that state law prohibits contracts for public officials running beyond the next time a municipal government reorganizes.
As Sutor points out, this is a municipal election year, so any reorganizing of council will happen after the November votes set the lineup.
That means a person taking the job would have a contract that is for less than a full year – needing to be renewed in January 2022, when the next council is seated.
As Grass says, the search committee is still negotiating with a candidate it likes. Maybe the short contract cycle and the residency requirement won’t dissuade that candidate from taking the position.
Regardless, we urge the city to put a question on the ballot as soon as possible, make a pitch to Johnstown voters and hope they agree that living within the city boundaries is not necessary.
As Sutor learned, city department heads are not required to live in the city. There’s no residency requirement for police officers, interim Chief Chad Miller said. And members of the city fire department can live in neighboring communities, Eric Miller, president of the local firefighters’ union, said.
We would not support having a permanent city manager living hours away.
But a manager can be an effective leader for Johnstown even if she or he lives in Nanty Glo, Somerset or South Fork – anywhere within daily driving distance.
The residency rule is holding back this important city process.
