Several area school districts are taking a creative approach to dealing with a growing challenge: not enough bus drivers.
Forest Hills, Richland and Windber Area schools are helping staff and coaches get certified to operate buses in the event that there aren’t enough drivers for activities that involve transportation.
Superintendents even joined staff as they worked through 14-hour classroom training followed by six hours behind the wheel in a state commercial driver’s license safety course.
Richland Superintendent Arnold Nadonley pointed to other organizations facing transportation struggles – including Pittsburgh Public Schools, which may respond to its bus driver shortage by cutting routes.
“Rather than wait for that to happen here, we’re trying to be proactive,” Nadonley told reporter David Hurst.
Miller Motor Co. provides bus service through contracts with Forest Hills, Richland and Windber.
Kellie Miller, whose family owns the company, served as the trainer.
She noted that the “teachers and advisers have already gone through background checks and screenings that we require of our drivers – and cleared them – so we know they’re qualified.”
Teachers and staff who double as drivers would be paid by the bus companies for their time behind the wheel – if that becomes necessary.
In September our monthly “Hot Jobs” series explored the need for commercial drivers across our region – from McAneny Brothers produce deliveries to commercial bus lines such as Mlaker Trailways.
“Hot Jobs” explores areas where the number of trained and available workers does not meet local demand. This week in the Sunday Business section, the series focuses on cooks and wait staff. The spotlight has shined on such areas as welding and nursing, both in-demand careers.
And the need remains high for certified individuals to safely move those big yellow buses between schools and neighborhoods.
“We always have a need for CDL drivers, whether they are a school bus driver or a motor coach driver,” said Mlaker Trailways Vice President Matt Mlaker, “even if they are a part-time driver that can just do sports trips in the afternoon or weekend charter trips.”
Mlaker said some of his drivers are retires and stay-at-home parents. Regardless, they must have Class B licenses to transport numerous passengers
“There’s a process to get your CDL, and we have really made it an efficient, achievable process,” Mlaker said. “We’ve really become experts at training people on getting their CDLs. We can get someone licensed within six to eight weeks typically, and we pay for all of the costs associated with the training.”
Gladys Knox, co-owner and president of Wright Knox Motor Lines in Armagh, told reporter Ron Fisher that her company provides training for qualified individuals because the demand is great.
“The trucking industry is over 50,000 drivers short to meet the needs of shippers across the country,” Knox said.
Mlaker and Miller see the same trend happening in bus service.
That’s why Forest Hills band instructor Martha Ringler and others are willing to get trained and certified to help get students where they need to go.
“If something happens and they need me to drive,” Ringler said, “I’ll be able to do it now.”
