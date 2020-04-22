The arrival of warmer temperatures and COVID-19 shutdown orders have led to more people and pets spending time outdoors.
But that comes with an added risk: an increased chance of contact with ticks.
Although exposure to ticks can happen year-round, experts say ticks are more active during the warmer months. Many species of ticks transmit diseases to animals and people. The black-legged tick, also called the deer tick, can carry Lyme disease, which has symptoms that include fever, headache, fatigue and skin rash. If not treated, infection can spread to joints, the heart and the nervous system.
Pennsylvania has become a hotbed for Lyme disease, reporting more cases than any other state in 2017 with 9,250. New Jersey was second with 3,629 cases, followed by New York, with 3,502.
According to Dr. Scott Bastian, of Country Roads Veterinary Service in Ferrelton, the prevalence of deer ticks is relatively new in the region.
He told our John Rucosky that during the first five years of his practice, which opened in 1999, he did not see a single black-legged tick.
“All practitioners across western Pennsylvania saw the same thing happen, where before there were no ticks, and now they’re commonplace – over a period of a few years,” he said. “Now, in the spring, from about mid- to late-March through early May, they are very common. We see a lot of them.”
To avoid contact with ticks, experts suggest steering clear of wooded and brushy areas with high grass and walking in the center of trails.
Other preventative measures include wearing long pants tucked into tall socks and a long-sleeved shirt tucked into the pants; and the use of insect repellent with DEET (N,N-Diethyl-meta-toluamide).
After returning home, examine clothes, gear and pets.
Also, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says showering within two hours of coming indoors has been shown to reduce your risk of getting Lyme disease.
The CDC also recommends using a mirror to conduct a body check after returning from potentially tick-infested areas, including your backyard. It says to check these parts of your body and your child’s body for ticks: Under the arms, in and around the ears, inside belly button, back of the knees, in and around the hair, between the legs and around the waist.
If a tick is discovered, it’s important to remove it as soon as possible. Using fine-tipped tweezers, grasp the tick as close to the skin’s surface as possible and pull upward with steady, even pressure, the CDC says. After it is removed, thoroughly clean the bite area and your hands with rubbing alcohol or soap and water. Dispose of a live tick by putting it in alcohol, placing it in a sealed bag or container, wrapping it tightly in tape, or flushing it down the toilet.
Ticks can be more difficult to spot on dogs because they can hide in fur. Bastian recommends removing them by using the same technique with tweezers. He also said that vaccination and anti-tick products are other effective prevention methods.
The CDC says signs of disease may not appear for several days after a tick bite, so watch your dog closely for changes in behavior or appetite if you suspect that your pet has been bitten.
We urge folks to follow these precautions to protect your loved ones and pets from Lyme disease.
