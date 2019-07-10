With summer activities in full swing, it’s a good time to be vigilant about skin protection.
Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, but it is also the most preventable.
Most skin cancer is caused by the sun’s ultraviolet rays, but a CDC study shows that most Americans do not use sunscreen regularly. Fewer than 15% of men and 30% of women reported using sunscreen regularly on exposed skin when outside for more than one hour, according to the study.
“The thing to remember is: The sun is radiation,” Johnstown plastic surgeon Dr. Paul Rollins told reporter Randy Griffith for our monthly Health Matters series. “If you have radiation exposure that is sufficient for the skin to be injured – which is sunburn – that is actually a radiation injury to the skin.
“The important thing is not to be burned. That’s where sunscreen becomes important. We all need sunlight exposure, but it should be in a way that you are not going to get injured from that. Everybody is capable of being burned.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers these tips to protect yourself from the sun:
• Stay in the shade, especially between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
• Wear clothing that covers the arms and legs.
• Wear a hat with a wide brim.
• Wear sunglasses with ultraviolet protection.
• Use sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15.
• Don’t use indoor tanning systems.
As Griffith reported, the three most common types of skin cancer are basil cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma.
The American Cancer Society says about 5.4 million basal and squamous cell skin cancers are diagnosed each year compared with about 96,000 melanomas. Deaths from basal and squamous cancers are not common, but melanoma will cause about 7,200 this year.
According to the CDC, the most common signs of skin cancer are changes on your skin. These could include a change in a mole, a new growth or a sore that doesn’t heal.
“Watching for change is the most important thing,” Rollins said. “Most of the melanoma are dark moles.
“If they change size, color, texture or shape, or start bleeding, those are some of the things that can be suggestive of a cancerous lesion.”
Experts suggest regular self-exams. If you notice a warning sign, see a doctor right away.
Enjoy the rest of your summer with trips to the beach, pool or other outdoor activities. Just remember to take the proper steps to lower your risk of skin cancer.
