Wednesday’s gathering of Johnstown-area leaders responding to the police-custody death of George Floyd offered a somber yet hopeful commentary on the issue of racial injustice in our communities and across the country.
Local elected officials, law-enforcement and courts professionals, pastors and activists stood side by side – a portrait of racial diversity – and pledged to work together to bring tangible change for African Americans living in our region and beyond.
The big question is: What happens now?
We share the sentiment offered by several speakers that our response to Floyd’s killing and the important and difficult issues it represents must be a movement, not just a flash point of anger and pain.
Too many times, reports such as coverage from the terrifying scene last Monday in Minneapolis – when a white police officer killed a black man by kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes – have prompted protests and outcries of public angst, along with promises of systemic change, that echoed briefly before fading away.
In a powerful oration during Wednesday’s gathering inside the Central Park Complex, Johnstown Councilwoman the Rev. Sylvia King pointed to “a continuance of injustices that have been a part of our nation’s history for far too long. This is why people are protesting – because the scales of justice are dishonest, unfair and inaccurate.
“This pandemic of injustice has been infecting our society since the beginning of time.
“This infection of injustice has reached a breaking point with the murder of George Floyd.”
Jeffrey Wilson, a deacon at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and president of the Johnstown Police Advisory Board, said: “What we need to do is concrete things. When I talk about that movement over a moment, I’m looking for – and the young people in this area are looking for – our city, and our county, and also our state and our federal legislators to make some changes.”
We agree with the sentiments of Johnstown police Chief Robert Johnson and Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer, who called for protesters to make their statements without the widespread violence and property damage that has occurred elsewhere.
But we also stand with the many who are calling for action, not just words:
• More diversity on the Johnstown police force and in positions of leadership across the community.
• Legislation that requires outside investigators for complaints of police brutality, with transparency regarding the complaints and how they were processed and decided.
• Strict ban on racial profiling by police and other law enforcement agencies.
• Diversity and cultural awareness training in all schools – rural and urban alike – and in local government and business institutions.
• A public review of the state and local justice systems to bring equality to criminal sentencing practices.
Ultimately, we need a collaborative and determined effort to root out the fear and prejudice that have kept us, as a community and a culture, from making significant and lasting progress on the issue of race relations.
Sarah Owens, 25, attended Wednesday’s rally wearing a T-shirt with the words spoken by Floyd as he was dying – “I can’t breathe.”
Her response after speeches by a Cambria County judge, elected state and city officials and community leaders: “Hopefully they take it to heart.”
Owens said: “This has to be the start of something. As uncomfortable as some of these things are to acknowledge, you have to talk about it and you have to address it. Or our kids will still be fighting it 60 years down the line.”
The protests will last for a while.
But our shared response must be sustained, multiplied and amplified – fueled by a determination to write a courageous chapter to our shared story.
Yes, let’s make this a movement, not just a moment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.