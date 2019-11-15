We applaud the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies for thinking creatively in seeking input from Greater Johnstown residents to gauge the needs for the region.
Through the 2019 Community Perception Survey, the organization asked local residents to weigh in on areas affecting their quality of life, such as neighborhood improvement and job opportunities, that have received funding through the foundation.
As Executive Director Mike Kane said, the foundation wanted to know if residents are noticing improvements in those areas compared to five years ago, and where more work needs to be done.
“The whole purpose of our Community Initiatives Fund is to create change,” Kane said when the survey was launched. “This is a good way for us to see how we’re doing – and how the community is doing.”
What the survey found was that young adults were the most optimistic in their perception of Johnstown: 91% of 18- to 24-year-olds and 65% of 25- to 34-year-olds responded that the region is getting better.
“That’s exciting news, because what all of us here are really doing is working for the future,” Angie Berzonski, Community Foundation program officer, said during the recent Cambria Regional Chamber economic summit at GapVax in the Moxham section of the city.
More than 900 people responded to the survey, which found mixed results in several key areas where the foundation invests.
Among the findings:
• Downtown revitalization: 51% see improvement
• Business/entrepreneurial activity: 30% see improvement.
• Learning/workforce training: 12% see improvement.
• Blight/property development: 5% say getting worse.
• Neighborhood improvement: 6% say getting worse.
• Jobs/employment opportunities: 7% say getting worse.
• Youth-focused initiatives: 8% say getting worse.
• Political/civic leadership development: 40% say getting worse.
• Crime/drugs: 62% say getting worse.
Young adults – those ages 18-34 – noticed improvements at higher rates. They also saw progress in the categories of blight/property development, neighborhood improvement, jobs/employment opportunities and youth-focused initiatives, where the overall numbers were negative.
The survey was conducted by Fourth Economy, a Pittsburgh consulting firm.
“I think it’s great they are doing this,” said Jerry Paytas, the agency’s vice president of research and analytics. “I’m a firm believer in evaluation, because it helps you figure out what you’re doing right – and what you aren’t.”
With support from donors and partners, the foundation has invested millions of dollars throughout the years to benefit the region. But, as the survey results show, there is still room for improvement. We are confident that foundation leaders will use these results to best determine where to focus future funding.
Said Kane: “We’re well aware there’s plenty to work on – it’s not like every issue is solved. But the good news is that through grant-making and other entities we work with, we’re working on it.”
