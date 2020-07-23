Restaurant and bar owners, already battered by restrictions put in place earlier this year to slow the spread of coronavirus, took another shot last week when the Wolf administration rolled back the state’s reopening guidelines.
In response to a spike in cases, particularly among younger adults, mostly in southwestern and southeastern Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered restaurants statewide to cut their business to 25% their normal occupancy, and bars that don’t serve food were ordered to close entirely.
The state also added a 25-person limit on indoor gatherings and a 250-person limit on outside events.
The state’s earlier reopening plan allowed restaurants to serve up to 50% of their normal occupancy.
Health officials have said gatherings at restaurants and bars are hot spots for outbreaks of coronavirus, particularly among the 19-24 and 25-49 age groups, which have seen a rise in cases. Increases in Allegheny County among those demographics have been blamed on exposure that happened at bars and restaurants, especially where alcohol was involved.
“If we don’t want to become Florida; if we don’t want to become Texas; if we don’t want to become Arizona, we have to act now,” Wolf said in announcing the new limits. “This is the virus speaking. The virus is making the rules here.”
According to Wolf’s website, the mitigation efforts concerning bars and restaurants are necessary to keep those establishments at the CDC’s described lowest risk level possible, without completely curtailing indoor dining.
“Governor Wolf is making the very difficult and very necessary decision that will save lives in Pennsylvania,” said Andy Slavitt, the former acting Center for Medicaid Services administrator. “Having reviewed the data, seeing Pennsylvania taking steps before this becomes a full-blown crisis is the only way to mitigate an out of control tragedy. I know the governor realizes the hardship caused by the pandemic on Pennsylvanians. These actions will help bring a quicker end to them.”
But critics say the new restrictions are unfair because the resurgence of coronavirus is hitting only pockets of the state.
“Restaurants cannot survive on 25% of capacity for indoor dining so this could be the last straw, forcing them out of business in areas where infection rates are still low,” said Gordon Denlinger, state director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses.
Added state Rep. Jim Gregory, R-Blair: “Closing places in Blair County makes very little sense.”
Chuck Moran, executive director of the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association, said it is becoming increasingly difficult for establishments to survive under such conditions.
“Our small-business taverns, bars and licensed restaurants have been closed, then limited in reopening, and been forced to comply with rigid and expensive requirements that make profits impossible, because the state has a hammer over them in licensing through the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board,” Moran said.
“The governor’s action last week that threw the industry – and just one segment of the state economy – back into a virtual ‘yellow phase’ has jolted these small businesses.”
While these conditions are not ideal for restaurants and bars, we encourage folks to continue patronizing them during these trying times. If not dining in, consider getting takeout or using curbside service if it’s available.
