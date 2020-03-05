Students at Bedford and Rockwood high schools will kick off the musical season this weekend with performances of “Bye Bye Birdie” and “Cyrano de Burger Shack,” respectively.
Shows will follow at other area schools throughout the spring. A complete list of productions can be found at www.tribdem.com.
For students, it’s a chance the reap the rewards for hours of hard work remembering lines and dance moves, or those behind the scenes designing sets and props.
With arts programs typically near the top of the list for school district budget cuts, we urge folks to show their support of our talented youths by attending one or more of the many productions, which range from new musicals to timeless classics.
Students at Portage are returning to comedy this spring with “Check Please” and “It’s Not You, It’s Me.”
“Theater is thriving at Portage, and these kids are getting noticed for their talents on stage, in stage design and also in technical abilities,” directors Denise Moschgat and Tyler Cadwallader said.
“Each year, we see growth and maturity as they reach new levels of acting and stage management.”
Ligonier Valley students will bring the classic “The Wizard of Oz” to the stage.
“It’s been a very rewarding process so far to watch these young actors breathe life into these well-known characters,” director Brianna Grimm said. “Their joy and love for performing with each other is evident both on and off the stage, and the result will be a production that you can’t help but love and you won’t want to miss.”
Some shows offer more than just entertainment. At Richland High School, the new musical “The Hello Girls” tells the story of America’s first women soldiers who served as bilingual telephone operators on the front lines during World War I. After the war, they returned home to fight a decades-long battle for equality and recognition.
“I think this is a great show because it tells a story of a group of women who were groundbreakers during World War I,” said Jacob St. Clair, director. “This story is one that is not heard often enough but should be shared in the history classroom as well. Several of the women in the musical are based on the real soldiers who were the switchboard operators during World War I. The women bravely put their lives on the line even though they were not given much credit and had to fight for years after the war to be recognized as veterans.
“This show has given our students an opportunity to do original research into their characters and learn about the real Army units. The show is not only historically important, but also incredibly moving, filled with great music, and an important new show for all to see.”
Try to carve out some time in the coming weeks to see what our students have to offer. You won’t be disappointed.
