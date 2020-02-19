The Battle of Iwo Jima showcased the valor of the U.S. Marine Corps – an honor earned with blood and courage that neither time nor a federal investigation could undo.
Michael Strank, who grew up in Franklin Borough, took part in one of the most famous military moments in U.S. history – the raising of a flag atop Mount Suribachi at Iwo Jima 75 years ago this Sunday.
The fierce battle began
Feb. 19, 1945, with an American invasion of a small island deemed crucial for strategic purposes near Japan.
Strank’s role in that Feb. 23, 1945, flag-raising – captured by Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal – has been confirmed through numerous studies, even as three others were deemed misidentified. Strank died at Iwo Jima – killed in action on March 1.
On this anniversary of that battle, we salute Strank as a local and national hero.
We also salute every Marine who fought there – including the heroes who are no longer considered flag-raisers. A final change came in 2019, when a report – Marine Corps History Division’s “Investigating Iwo: The Flag Raising in Myth, Memory, & Esprit de Corps” – identified Harold “Pie” Keller as one of the men in Rosenthal’s photograph, which became the blueprint for the U.S. Marines Corps Memorial in Arlington, Virginia.
“I guess it was important to us to get the names right and correct the record,” researcher Stephen Foley said.
Rosenthal didn’t write down the names of the Marines who raised the second of two flags at Mount Suribachi.
But his picture – one of the most famous photographs of all time – inspired a U.S. war bonds drive launched by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
As our Dave Sutor outlined in his reporting this past Sunday, Marine Corps Cpl. René Gagnon – believed to be in the photo – was flown to Washington, D.C., to help determine the identities of the others. He named as flag-raisers Strank, John Bradley, Franklin Sousley, Hank Hansen and Ira Hayes.
Over time it was determined that only Strank, Sousley and Hayes were in the photograph – even though Bradley and Gagnon toured the country in support of the war effort.
Relatively soon, in 1947, Hansen was replaced on the list by Harlon Block. In June 2016, the Marine Corps announced that Harold Schultz was in the photo, and Bradley was not.
Then in late 2019, researchers announced that Keller was in the Rosenthal picture, replacing Gagnon. The announcement came 40 years after Keller’s death.
Investigators studied other pictures taken at Iwo Jima and video footage, comparing what the men were wearing in various shots to settle on the final lineup.
Bradley actually was part of an earlier flag raising near the same spot. And all nine men – the six now listed as flag-raisers and the other three – all took part in a battle that claimed nearly 7,000 American lives in some of the most brutal fighting ever seen.
John Bradley’s son James co-authored The New York Times bestseller “Flags of Our Fathers” – based on his father’s experiences in combat.
“People are putting responsibility on the guys that were there,” James Bradley told Sutor. “They weren’t thinking about photos. As they were watching their friends’ brains blown away, they weren’t aware that photos were being looked at back in the United States.”
That’s why we raise up every single man who fought on that island. They were all heroes.
Keil Gentry, Marine Corps University’s vice president for business affairs, told Sutor and Tribune-Democrat photographer Thomas Slusser:
“I truly wish that they had never identified any of the folks in the photograph so that those six individuals who really worked together as a team – that that represented everybody on the island. But once you start putting names to it, then I think we as the Marine Corps have an obligation to get it right.”
Keller was “just a quiet man” who “didn’t want any claim to fame,” his daughter Kay (Keller) Maurer, said in an interview with Sutor.
That is the enduring spirit of a U.S. Marine – sacrifice without thought of one’s self.
Hail to Michael Strank, his companions on Mount Suribachi, and the thousands of others whose names are not so well known.
Strank would still be a hero had he never helped lift that second flag at Mount Suribachi.
His service and sacrifice earned him that title.
