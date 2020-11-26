Salvation Army | Take-Home Thanksgiving Dinner Event

Salvation Army Captain Erin Smullen distributes Thanksgiving meals from their building on Vine Street in downtown Johnstown on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

 By Thomas Slusser
tslusser@tribdem.com

It would be understandable if people have a difficult time showing gratitude during a pandemic.

After all, COVID-19 has been blamed for 260,000 deaths across the country, along with the loss of jobs and income for countless Americans.

But our resiliency often shines through during a crisis, and that has certainly been the case in 2020. 

As we celebrate Thanksgiving, we urge you to take time to remember some of the blessings we did encounter this year:

• First responders and health care workers, who have heroically been at the front line throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, putting their health at risk to protect ours.

• The employees of essential businesses – grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants and others – that never shut down and continued to serve the public.

• Teachers, who faced many challenges, from working in socially distanced classrooms to educating students virtually.

• Parents, many of whom had to reduce work hours in order to stay home with their children.

• Those who made and donated face masks, which are recommended to slow the spread of the virus.

• Technology, which has allowed many people to work from home, enabled students to complete their studies outside of the classroom and allowed families to connect without face-to-face visits.

• The many volunteers, organizations and businesses that donated food and prepared take-home meals to those in need.

• The increase in family time, which is often difficult to achieve during the hectic pace of everyday life. 

• And finally, as we celebrate the holiday with family and friends, be thankful for hope. Hope that better days lie ahead.

Happy Thanksgiving.

