Difficult situations often bring out the best in people.
As we are still coming to grips with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, such as job losses and business closures, many in our region have stepped forward to help those in need.
From preparing and delivering free meals to making face masks, running errands for others or simply checking on neighbors, folks in the region have looked out for each other more in the past few months than at any time in recent memory.
Our Kelly Urban highlighted a number of people who have done their part to make a difference during these unprecedented times.
• Tony and Melissa Jackowski, of Ebensburg, created a Facebook group, Cambria County PA – Neighbors Helping Neighbors, where people could post items they need and connect with others who can help. The group has more than 300 members.
“It’s been incredible to watch everyone come together and help their neighbors – that’s what it’s all about,” Melissa Jackowski said.
The couple were inspired to start the group by the support they received in 2018, when their baby spent seven months in the hospital. With the pandemic, they saw this as their chance to give back.
“The entire county fundraised like crazy for us the whole time so we could stay with him,” Melissa Jackowski said.
• First United Church of Christ in Ebensburg received a grant to start a food pantry after the idea was hatched by members of a confirmation class.
Church organist Becky Klezak, who helps maintain the food pantry, said it is open and stocked daily, with nonperishable food donated by church members and the community.
“It’s amazing the food we go through,” Klezak said. “I can make a trip to the store and pack it and go back the next day and everything that I bought is gone.”
Klezak and another church member also cook and deliver food to about 30 older members who can’t get out due to health reasons.
• Teresa Cunningham, of Kernville, has created a community growing space – Harmony Garden – along Napoleon and South streets to supply food to the people of Greater Johnstown.
Cunningham said she is using area youth groups and organizations to help maintain the garden and teaches about basic gardening, and members of Conemaugh Church of the Brethren have volunteered to spruce up the spot.
“People are really helping out and supplying what I need and we are getting it done, so it has been a blessing,” Cunningham said.
She said once the garden is ready, residents are invited to come and take what they would like free of charge.
Cunningham also handed out face masks donated to her for three weeks at the CamTram station in downtown Johnstown to anyone who needed them in order to ride buses.
• Sisters Avery and Serenity Cox, of Gallitzin, created a porch pantry at their home.
The girls set out a table on the porch with a sign telling people to take what they need and donate what they can.
“We put it on Facebook that we had a porch pantry and a friend of ours who works at the Gallitzin Borough building put it on the borough website,” said their mother, Jennifer Cox. “We never dreamed it would be what it became.”
Said Serenity: “It felt good doing this because it was making people happier. I think people were thankful that there were people in the neighborhood who wanted to help them through this and we’re always here for them.”
Our region has bounced back from multiple natural disasters as well as the decline of the steel industry.
Thanks to the efforts of the people mentioned above and so many others, there is little doubt that COVID-19 will become the latest obstacle we were able to overcome.
Perhaps Cunningham said it best: “No matter your status, we all have a common purpose and that’s to help the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.