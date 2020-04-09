With many people feeling cooped up while adhering to Gov. Tom Wolf’s statewide stay-at-home order, perhaps now is the perfect time to enjoy the many recreational trails the region has to offer.
Wolf’s order last week is aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19 across the state, which as of Wednesday had claimed the lives of 310 Pennsylvanians. But the mandate allows residents to leave their homes for outdoor activities as long as social distancing guidelines are followed, and many people are taking advantage.
Caytlin Lusk, program coordinator for the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority, said the increase in trail usage has been evident.
The authority oversees the Ghost Town Trail, the Path of the Flood Trail and the Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail, all of which will remain open unless it hears otherwise from the state.
“We obviously have our more popular locations, where you always see a dozen or so cars, but all the trailheads are consistently seeming to have more traffic, and therefore more usage,” she said.
Despite the physical and mental benefits of spending time outdoors, it’s still important to follow social distancing guidelines.
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources offers the following tips to help avoid exposure to COVID-19 while still enjoying the outdoor activities:
• Maintain at least 6 feet from other individuals.
• Don’t hike or recreate in groups – go with those living under the same roof.
• Take hand sanitizer with you and use it regularly.
• Avoid touching your face, eyes and nose.
• Cover your nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing with a tissue or flexed elbow.
• If you are sick, stay home.
The DCNR also urges trail users to avoid crowded parking lots and trailheads, use the bathroom before visiting, bring a bag and carry out trash, clean up after pets and avoid activities that put you at greater risk of injury because there is limited staff to assist.
While the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority trails remain open, others have closed, and Lusk urged people to check ahead before leaving their homes. All state park and forest facilities such as offices, restrooms and visitor centers will be closed until at least April 30, but the public can access trails, lakes, roads and parking for recreation, DCNR said.
The authority’s website is www.cambriaconservationrecreation.com. The DCNR provides updates at www.dcnr.pa.gov.
We encourage folks to get out and enjoy the region’s numerous recreational opportunities. Just use common sense.
“This is an unprecedented time in our nation’s history,” said Cambria County President Commissioner Tom Chernisky. “Everyone must practice social distancing, and trails provide recreational opportunities where you can get outside and exercise physically and mentally by maintaining a safe distance.”
