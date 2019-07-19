With temperatures expected to approach record levels through the weekend, we urge residents to take the proper steps to stay safe.
Forecasters say the real-feel temperatures could hit 110 degrees in Washington, D.C, on Saturday, and 109 degrees in Chicago and Detroit on Friday. Nighttime temperatures will remain around the mid- to upper-70s in some places.
“Daytime hours when the sun is out is clearly our highest risk periods,” Dr. Michael Kaufmann, EMS medical director with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, said in a report by The Associated Press. “We’re not expecting the drops in temperature at night – or the humidity – that we often realize when the sun goes down.”
Closer to home, AccuWeather in State College forecasts temperatures in Johnstown to be around 90 degrees through the next three days, with the real-feel being around 100 degrees.
A news release from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office recommends the following tips to avoid heat-related illnesses:
• Drink plenty of water and do not wait until you are thirsty to drink more fluids.
• Avoid drinks with caffeine, alcohol, or large amounts of sugar, as they can cause dehydration.
• Stay indoors in air conditioning as much as possible – this is the best way to protect against heat-related illness and death.
• Avoid long periods in the direct sun or in unventilated rooms.
• If you must be outside in the heat, reschedule activities for cooler times of the day, and try to rest often in shady areas.
• Dress in light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses – and use a sunscreen of SPF15 or higher.
• Take frequent baths or showers and remain in a cool place.
• Check on those who might be more at risk from high temperatures such as infants, children or older individuals.
• Never leave your children or pets inside vehicles.
“Keeping Pennsylvanians safe is always top-of-mind and providing useful and important information is one way to accomplish safety,” Wolf said. “With the extreme heat and humidity forecast ... I want all Pennsylvanians – residents and visitors – to be cognizant of how to take care of themselves, their families, neighbors, pets and livestock. It’s imperative to their well-being.”
Children left unattended in parked cars are at risk for heat stroke – and possibly death – but a new law in Pennsylvania allows Good Samaritans to break into vehicles to rescue them without fear of being held liable for damage.
As our John Finnerty reported, under the law, which was signed Monday, citizens who can’t locate first responders or the vehicle owner are protected from liability for damages if they think the child is in imminent danger.
Another law passed last year allows first responders to break into vehicles to rescue animals on hot days.
“Sunshine streaming through car windows turns the vehicle into an oven, and lowering the windows slightly is ineffective at keeping the temperature low,” says Theresa Podguski, director of legislative affairs for AAA East Central. “This law, and last year’s law for pets trapped in hot cars, will go a long way toward reversing the alarming upward trend of hot car fatalities.”
According to the National Safety Council, 52 children were killed due to being left in hot vehicles in 2018, up from 42 in 2017. Research from the Department of Meteorology and Climate Science at San Jose State University has found that 20 children have been killed due to being left in hot vehicles so far in 2019.
Although none of the incidents in 2018 or 2019 were in Pennsylvania, 11 children have died after being left in hot vehicles in the commonwealth over the past two decades, the researchers found.
The region will get a respite from the scorching temperatures on Monday, when the high is expected to reach the mid-70s.
But until then, take steps to keep cool, and remember to check on loved ones, neighbors and pets.
