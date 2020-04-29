We are approaching one month since Gov. Tom Wolf issued a statewide stay-at-home order to stop the spread of COVID-19 throughout the commonwealth.
Eating out with family and friends, shopping for non-necessities and going to sporting events all seem like distant memories.
And for many people of faith, so does attending church services.
The state’s stay-at-home order allows essential services to continue, and religious institutions are exempt from the mandate. But many churches have canceled in-person services, instead using live-streaming and other online platforms to stay connected to their members, while at the same time following social distancing guidelines and crowd-limit recommendations from health experts.
That’s why we were surprised to find that about 25 parishioners disregarded that advice and gathered Sunday at Crossroads Alliance Church in Ebensburg.
“I feel like I’m meant to be here,” church member Rick Paige, of Carrolltown, told reporter David Hurst.
“I respect what our leaders are telling us – and I wear a mask when I see other people wearing them. But I don’t walk in fear. I know I’m protected.”
As Hurst reported, most entered the church without wearing masks and congregated together in pews at the rear of the sanctuary.
This isn’t just about faith, which we support; it’s about health and common sense.
Coronavirus has been blamed for more than 56,000 deaths nationwide. As of Tuesday afternoon, Pennsylvania has seen 43,264 cases and 1,716 deaths.
“We applaud people for exercising their faith,” said Art Martynuska, Cambria County’s emergency services coordinator. “And we want to get back to socializing, too. But we also want to make sure people are safe.”
We agree.
Although Cambria County has largely been spared of the toll caused by the coronavirus in other parts of the state, now is not the time to ignore the warnings.
It would take only one person with COVID-19 at a church service to infect others, and before you know it, several cases could flare up in a community. Such an instance would be a major step back after guidelines have seemed to flatten the curve.
And with Wolf beginning to ease some restrictions by announcing that campgrounds and golf courses can reopen Friday, it’s more important than ever to remain vigilant, such as wearing masks and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, even at church.
J.R. Virgin, pastor of Ebensburg United Methodist Church, said his church canceled public worship services due to the stay-at-home order, but members have remained connected online.
“Nowhere in the Bible does it say we’re immune to the illnesses of the world,” Virgin said. “We’re just as susceptible as anyone else. It only says that God is with us in the midst of whatever this world may bring.”
Amen to that.
