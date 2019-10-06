Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.