State Rep. Cris Dush went well beyond partisan politics when he likened Gov. Tom Wolf’s handling of the coronavirus crisis to the tactics employed the Nazi party leading up to World War II.
Dush, a Jefferson County Republican who also represents part of Indiana County, owes Wolf and his staff – and our entire state – a public apology for comments he made Monday while challenging the administration’s lack of openness during a House State Government Committee meeting in Harrisburg.
“More and more I go back to the German Democratic Nationalist Socialist Party, the Nazi party. I go to the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, the USSR,” Dush said.
“This is a socialist playbook.”
We have called for greater transparency from Wolf and his team concerning decisions made during the COVID-19 pandemic, including which companies applied for waivers related to “essential” and “life-saving” designations announced in March, and the moving of some regions of the state away from tight restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the virus.
But we also understand that the decisions were made to protect Pennsylvanians from COVID-19, which had claimed more than 3,000 Pennsylvania lives with more than 50,000 positive tests as of mid-week. The seemingly extreme measures – social distancing, wearing masks – have had the desired effect of reducing the spread of the virus, “flattening the curve.”
Yes, Wolf’s team should be more forthcoming with information about how some businesses were permitted to stay open and others weren’t, and how some businesses were awarded waivers to reopen and others were not.
And yes, the governor should provide specifics about why low-incidence counties such as Cambria and Somerset were staying in the tight “red” stage while others, some with more cases of coronavirus than have been recorded in our region, are moving to “yellow” status.
We support a House bill – passed this week with bipartisan support – that would lift limits on the state’s open-records process in place during the pandemic.
“The administration’s response to the pandemic has been opaque at best and raised a lot of questions,” said Rep. Seth Grove, a Republican from Wolf’s home county of York, co-author of the bill.
The administration has also denied numerous requests to name nursing homes with COVID-19 cases, and to announce which businesses had been granted waivers to reopen early and which had been denied.
In a report Wednesday from SpotlightPA, Wolf said: “I’m trying to be transparent.”
He added: “We’re focused on doing everything we can to keep people informed as to how we’re doing. I draw a distinction between transparency and following specific rules for things that are mandated that we might not have the capacity to do while we’re in this emergency.”
The public needs more answers about the decisions that are impacting their lives – safety as well as personal and community economics.
“Especially in times of crisis, government should be as transparent as possible,” said Holly Lubart of the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association – of which The Tribune-Democrat is a member.
Criticizing the governor for a lack of transparency is fair.
Comparing his actions to the Nazis or Russia’s Cold War communist regime is unwarranted and unacceptable.
Dush’s use of the term “socialist playbook” drew an immediate rebuke from colleague Rep. Kevin Boyle, a Democrat on the House State Government Committee.
“This is outrageous,” Boyle said. “Stop it with these Nazi references. It’s offensive and wrong. Stop it.”
As reported by PennLive and other outlets, and as seen on video from the meeting, Dush responded: “It’s a statement of history. It’s history.”
Using buzzwords such as “socialist” is a popular political strategy these days – much easier than having to articulate an intelligent position concerning important issues.
Dush’s ridiculous comments represent exactly what Pennsylvania does not need – more division, more acrimony, less civility – as we navigate a health crisis and prepare to begin the crucial recovery process.
We doubt people who survived the Holocaust or the Nazi and Soviet regimes would compare those horrific experiences to the inconveniences of the coronavirus shutdown.
Wolf spokeswoman Lindsay Kensinger noted that Dush issued an apology “on the House floor several hours later.”
But that’s not enough. His response needs to be public, widespread and unmistakably sincere.
And Dush should begin working visibly to unite our state in this time of crisis – bringing together Republicans and Democrats, rural regions and urban areas, those communities hit hardest by the virus and those whose numbers are lower.
If he chooses not to acknowledge that he took his rhetoric too far, then we would urge voters in his district to rise up and make his time in the General Assembly “history.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.