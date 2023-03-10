James Madison, the fourth President of the United States, was hailed as the “Father of the Constitution.”
The statesman from Virginia understood when he was leading the process of crafting our governing documents that information was power – and in a free nation the power must ultimately rest in the hands of the people.
“Knowledge will forever govern ignorance; and a people who mean to be their own governors must arm themselves with the power which knowledge gives,” Madison wrote in “Securing the Republic” in 1822, after leaving the presidency.
Madison’s birthday is March 16 – which also happens to be national Freedom of Information Day.
That moment falls during Sunshine Week, which begins Sunday, and serves as a reminder that all residents have “a protected right to see information that is public in nature,” as the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Associated said.
The federal Freedom of Information Act – signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson on July 4, 1966, and amended frequently since – provides access to federal documents of a public nature.
The law gave rise to a acronym – FOIA – that is often used as a verb, as in “she FOIA-ed the records of the government.”
Pennsylvania’s Right-To-Know Law doesn’t work as well as an action word, but is very effective at granting residents access to state and local government records.
That would include meeting minutes, budget documents, most government contracts and even exchanges between elected officials that might involve information important to the citizenry.
Through the state Office of Open Records, which arose from the passage of the Right-To-Know Law in 2008, records requests are processed and frequently approved.
You can learn more at www.openrecords.pa.gov, where you will find templates for making your own requests.
The law also guarantees that you can attend meetings of public organizations – with most actions required to be conducted in the open – as first stipulated for federal agencies in the U.S. Sunshine Act in 1976 then extended to other levels of government.
The best part of the RTK Law is that it presumes that a government document should be available to the public – except in situations where local or national security could be compromised, or unless the government office can show a compelling reason why releasing the material might be inappropriate.
And while the news media are more likely to file RTK or FOIA requests than most residents, this newspaper also serves as the place where you can find public notices about upcoming meetings or actions your elected representatives at the county, school and municipal levels may be consider- ing.
A 2022 PNA survey found that residents support the media’s role in this important process:
• 92% of registered voters in Pennsylvania support the law requiring public notices to be published in print editions of local newspapers “to alert citizens about important local issues – such as zoning changes, school closures and environmental proposals that impact health and property – before government takes action,” the PNA said.
• likewise, 92% of registered voters would support expanding the RTK Law to give the public access to additional information and documents.
We agree, and recognize the great responsibility we have in publishing the public notices that keep our region informed.
So break out those shades and join us in celebrating Sunshine Week, an enlightening moment in the critical process of maintaining a free republic – governed by an informed citizenry.
As Madison, who was a very bright guy, also wrote:
“A popular government, without popular information, or the means of acquiring it, is but a prologue to a farce or a tragedy; or, perhaps both.”
