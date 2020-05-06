While we applaud Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas’ push to crack down on drug dealers, we’re not sure taking on the board of commissioners less than five months into a new job will get the results he’s seeking.
Especially during a coronavirus pandemic that is hurting revenue.
In a recent note to area media, Thomas challenged the county commissioners to loosen the purse strings around his office so that he can hire an extra detective, an assistant district attorney and/or a clerk to assist prosecutors.
“I made a vow to the residents of Somerset County that I would fight every day to get the drug dealers and Mexican cartels out of our community,” he wrote, “however, since the day I walked into this office, the county commissioners have tied one hand behind my back.”
Thomas defeated incumbent DA Lisa Lazzari-Strasiser for the Somerset office last November.
He inherited a budget adopted before his arrival, but Thomas says he has saved the county $50,000 by hiring two part-time prosecutors rather than filling a full-time job with benefits.
The commissioners say that when the full-time job was created in 2019, that step saved $20,000
The Somerset County District Attorney’s Office has a 2020 budget of $593,592 – so $20,000 or $50,000 isn’t breaking the bank, but would be felt.
Commissioners Gerald Walker, the board president, Pamela Tokar-Ickes and Colleen Dawson said they stand by the budget – adding that they don’t plan to add any new positions midway through a challenging year, although department heads are encouraged to seek grants for new projects.
“We have to live within in our means – and that includes making sure department heads run their offices efficiently,” Dawson said. “When a budget is adopted ... we have a commitment to our taxpayers, too.”
Thomas said the county jail and public defenders office are running “over-budget” this year – not likely endearing himself to his county colleagues.
He noted that the courts have been slowed by the COVID-19 shutdown, meaning cases are waiting to move through the system.
And he questioned the county spending money on treating addicts – including at the jail – dollars that he said could go to costs associated with catching dealers.
Echoing his campaign from last year, Thomas said he “won’t back down. ... And I will not let these drug dealers off the hook.”
And he added: “I just want to be treated fairly.”
We suspect he will be – when he goes through the budget process himself, and once Somerset County emerges from the shadow of COVID-19.
Thomas is on the right track, but he needs to work with the commissioners to keep moving toward his goal of reducing the availability of drugs.
