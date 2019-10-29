Lisa Lazzari-Strasiser’s criminal-case experience and leadership in tackling Somerset County’s drug problem make her the best choice for district attorney – an office she has held for eight years.
We endorse the incumbent Democrat over challenger Jeffrey Thomas Jr., a Republican and a Johnstown-based attorney.
“What I am really campaigning on is over 25 years of experience in the criminal justice system,” Lazzari-Strasiser told our editorial board.
Lazzari-Strasiser was a public defender in Cambria County for 18 years before running successfully for Somerset DA in 2011.
She said: “my entire legal career has been in criminal law.”
Lazzari-Strasiser has taken tough stances in her county’s top legal moments: Fatal overdoses and prison homicides:
• Her office has elevated its focus on individuals who sell drugs resulting in fatal overdoses – to “have a person that delivered drugs to someone who then died be held accountable and be sentenced to prison for six and a half years minimum,” she said in 2017.
• She is seeking the death penalty for an inmate accused of beating and kicking an SCI-Somerset corrections officer to death, and another inmate accused of killing his cellmate.
Lazzari-Strasiser touted her endorsement by Lodge 62 of the Fraternal Order of Police, and her courtroom experience – more than 50 criminal trials as a defender or prosecutor. She also pointed to her administrative experience.
We agree that her push to transition the Somerset DA’s office from part-time assistant district attorneys to a smaller group of full-time prosecutors will make the office stronger. She says the move will also save money.
She said helping with the development of the Somerset County Child Advocacy Center – where children involved in abuse cases can have forensic interviews in a safe environment – is among her top accomplishments over two terms as DA.
“I’ve put together a stellar staff that have significant experience, and I have shown my commitment to the community,” she said. “As chief law enforcement officer, my goal is to keep it safe to raise our children, a safe place for our elderly, to make a living and support your families.”
Challenger Thomas has pledged to pursue a veterans court in Somerset County, along with working to curb the drug issue.
“We have a real drug problem in our county – in our whole area, actually – and the longer I’ve been here, it seems like things have gotten worse,” he told our editorial board, “and I just finally decided that I couldn’t sit on the sidelines anymore.”
He said: “The status quo’s not working, and if we’re going to change course, we do that by taking a tough stance against dealers and sending a clear message that Somerset County’s not open for business anymore.”
Thomas, who served in the Army National Guard, wants Somerset County to develop a veterans court patterned after the Cambria County program.
He said he believes county residents are “ready for something different” in the DA’s office.
We like Thomas, but believe what’s best for Somerset County is more of the same – keeping Lazzari-Strasiser as the top prosecutor.
She has been a strong leader during a challenging period for the county – troubling trends and high-profile investigations – and has earned a third term.
