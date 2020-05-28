Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Showers this morning then scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.