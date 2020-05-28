What will the “new normal” look like?
Most of the region is currently in the yellow phase of Pennsylvania’s system to determine when counties can relax some restrictions put in place to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. And with the transition to the green phase appearing imminent, we are likely to soon get a taste of what our lives will look like in the wake of the pandemic.
Although churches were not ordered to close due to COVID-19, many took safety precautions by turning to technology and other creative ways to stay connected with their members. But with restrictions beginning to ease, those churches are making preparations to reopen their buildings while still being mindful of safety concerns.
Bishop Mark Bartchak, of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown, said churches may resume public Masses during the weekend of June 13-14.
Requirements will include not allowing more than 25 people to gather inside or outside a church and observing 6 feet social distancing. In addition, all people entering a church must wear masks.
Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship plans to officially open its church for a service Sunday.
Jim Gay, the church’s senior pastor, said precautions will include social distancing as well as a deep cleaning of the sanctuary and classrooms. Hand sanitizer also will be available.
“We’re going to make sure that this is a safe space for people to come and worship,” Gay said. “We will use every inch of our space. We have it situated in such a way that certain parts of pews within the sanctuary will be used and certain sections of seating in our balcony will be used. There’s no requirement to wear a mask, but you can if you feel more comfortable in wearing one.”
Holy Name Roman Catholic Church in Ebensburg is offering private prayer daily. The church’s pastor, the Rev. Brian Warchola, said he is exploring the possibility of holding outdoor Masses.
“When we do have people come back into the church, we’ll probably have it a third full,” Warchola said.
“We have a big church and can have people spread out the best we can. Even when we come back, there wouldn’t be the sign of peace with handshaking or distributing from the chalice, and who knows if that will ever happen again.”
The restaurant industry has been hit especially hard by the shutdown, with eat-in dining still prohibited in the yellow phase.
Pennsylvania is one of only a handful of states that is still limiting restaurants and bars to carry-out and delivery only. Under the green phase, restaurants and bars will be open at 50% occupancy, according to the state’s government website.
Melissa Bova, a lobbyist for the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association, said larger chains may opt to use more technology to allow customers to place orders to limit interaction with employees.
She said smaller restaurants with fewer resources may use disposable menus.
Regardless, patrons are likely to see more barriers between tables.
State Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Lycoming, who sponsored two bills that would relax restrictions on restaurants, said regulations for social distancing, which could a reduce the number of customers over a long period of time, will have a large impact on determining if restaurants will survive post-COVID-19.
The industry expects one in five restaurants will not reopen for business.
It is too early to predict how long these changes in churches, restaurants and other businesses will remain in place. But it’s safe to say that many of these steps will lead to a new way of life for many of us moving forward.
