Wednesday was a huge day for the Johnstown region’s future that had nothing to do with a pandemic or politics.
Shakir Mosi Smith, 43, was found guilty of first-degree murder and solicitation to commit first-degree murder in the 2015 death of a Lower Yoder Township woman.
Smith was accused of ordering the killing of Carol Ashcom, 30, who Smith believed was a confidential police informant who had helped put him behind bars on drug charges.
He will be sentenced Oct. 22 before Cambria County Judge Patrick T. Kiniry. Senior Deputy Attorney General Michael T. Madeira said a mandatory sentence of life in state prison without the possibility of parole is in order.
We support the harshest sentence possible.
Smith is a dangerous man who led a Johnstown drug operation that involved young men – many of them his sons or other relatives – who did his bidding with guns and death.
The Tribune-Democrat has tracked his crimes for years, tracing his relationships through our own reporting and archives.
He was a key player during a bloody period in Johnstown, from 2015 through 2017, when numerous members of his gang – Lynch Mob – including three of his own sons, along with people in rival groups, were involved in shootings that involved serious injuries or fatalities.
Smith’s crimes go back decades – at least to the early 1990s, officials have said.
In 2008, he was arrested following a police chase from Mundys Corner into the city and charged with possession of $7,000 worth of heroin.
He and another inmate were charged with assaulting a third man in prison in 2014, and Smith pleaded guilty to
felony intimidation of a witness.
Judge Linda Fleming told Smith at his sentencing hearing: “It’s clear to me you’ve led a life full of crime.”
Smith was out on parole in January 2019 when he was arrested in Ferndale. Drugs and guns were found inside the apartment where he was picked up, police said then.
The Ashcom killing occurred on March 11, 2015. Smith was in jail at the time, but witnesses
at his trial and evidence brought forth by investigators detailed Smith’s communication with individuals on the outside as he attempted to determine the identity of the informant who helped put him away, and took steps to have that person killed. “Go off that bitch,” he wrote in one letter.
Ashcom was gunned down in her home – with a 7-year-old child in the apartment – police have said.
The man state investigators say killed Ashcom was just 14 at the time of her death. He has not yet been charged in that murder, although Madeira said Smith’s conviction does not mean the case is closed.
And, as Madeira noted, there is no statute of limitations for murder.
We urge police and prosecutors to continue building cases against the alleged triggermen, who must also face trial for their actions.
And Smith’s conviction does not mean his drug operation has ceased to exist.
We fully support all efforts by police to tear down that dangerous enterprise, piece by piece, and put anyone associated with dealing of narcotics in jail.
Smith’s attorney plans to appeal the verdict. We hope Smith never again sees the outside of a prison – although he’s proven to be dangerous even when incarcerated, so a close watch is required.
Wednesday’s verdict was a great moment for the Johnstown Police Department – including Interim Chief Chad Miller, former Chief Robert Johnson, and many detectives and patrol officers who have chased Smith for years.
We salute the Cambria County Drug Task Force for its efforts on this case, and applaud the work of the state Office of Attorney General and the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office for seeing this challenging case through to a verdict.
We echo Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer’s sentiment after the verdict that the community is safer as a result of this outcome.
We say “well done” to the police, prosecutors and the courts for their relentless pursuit of this dangerous man – and also to the jury, the witnesses and informants who had the courage to help bring Smith to justice.
