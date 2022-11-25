We urge area shoppers to support downtowns and locally owned businesses – on Small Business Saturday and throughout holiday season.
Small businesses are the backbone of the local economy – providing jobs and keeping commerce clicking, despite supply chain challenges and inflated costs.
“I’ve always been open on Small Business Saturday, and normally people support that pretty well,” Crista Verhovsek, owner of jewelry and gift shop Peaced Together in downtown Johnstown, told our Russ O’Reilly.
Verhovsek said she does much of her selling online, but will have her Clinton Street shop open on Small Business Saturday.
Since its launch by American Express, Small Business Saturday has become a national tradition – a day for support- ing local enterprises right after the shopping rush of Black Friday.
On its Shop Small website, American Express said it rolled out the concept “in the midst of the recession in 2010” to encourage people to “bring more holiday shopping to small businesses.”
Locally, the promotion was embraced by Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership – a coalition of city business owners and other leaders – to help ensure that more of the region’s holiday buying dollars stay in the community.
Small Business Saturday has been uplifting for minority- owned and women-led businesses – important sectors of the local commercial ecosystem.
In Johnstown, shops such as Classic Elements books and collectibles and Elevate clothing store, both on Main Street, were looking to ride some Black Friday momentum into the weekend and right through the holidays.
“We will feature products from more than 15 local artisans in the store, from jewelry to T-shirts to candles, soaps and stained glass,” co-owner A.J. Eutin said at Elevate. “We are going to have lots of sales.”
And at Classic Elements, owner Michele Adams said: “Support from local people, specifically on those two days to kick off the holiday season, helps for the whole year.”
Whether shopping online or in person, we urge area residents to take a look at area operations, both small and large.
At the Johnstown Galleria, we’re eager to see new owner Leo Karruli have success and realize his goal to revive the once-thriving shopping site and see it prosper as a retail center again.
“I’ll tell you one thing – the mall is not dead,” Karruli said at a recent Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce gathering. “It can come back to the way it was when it opened in 1992. And this is not my mall. It’s our mall.”
A long-running tenant of the Galleria is Boscov’s department store, which was there when the shopping area opened, and is one of the few remaining big-box stores around.
The Boscov’s chain is based in Reading, Pa., but its managers and workers at Johnstown store live in the region – another reason to shop locally during the holidays.
Dollars spent in the area support local families.
Boscov’s store manager Rick Bausher said his location was ready for Black Friday and the holiday season – with inventory back to pre-pandemic levels.
“We are well-stocked on all items,” Bausher said, adding:
“We have plenty of merchandise and at great prices, so we are expecting to have a very good season.”
Shop small.
Shop local.
And happy holidays – to area patrons and the businesses they are supporting.
