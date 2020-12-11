While our region’s state and federal officials have been largely silent on our shared responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19, leaders at the county level are speaking out as virus cases, deaths and hospitalizations surge locally.
Art Martynuska, Cambria County’s emergency management agency director, called on fellow residents to wear masks, practice frequent hand-washing and maintain social distancing standards.
Cambria has seen more than 5,000 people test positive in the past six weeks after low numbers in the spring and summer. As of Wednesday, 116 Cambria residents had died due to COVID-19 complications – most of them since Nov. 1.
“We have to work together to contain this disease and protect the most vulnerable,” Martynuska said Tuesday. “If you are a healthy person with minimal risk, you could be asymptomatic and infect a loved one, friend or neighbor.”
Cambria Coroner Jeffrey Lees pointed to Cambria’s spot among the state’s deadliest counties for the virus on Sunday, when he said what many still don’t want to hear: “This virus is real. It’s here and we all need to take note.”
Lees said his department makes regular calls to area hospitals, nursing homes and long-term care centers, where he said the virus “is knocking down a generation.”
Obituary pages in The Tribune-Democrat bear witness to that claim. The newspaper published 269 obituaries in November – more than double the number from October – and December is on a similar steep pace.
Lees said the worst of our flu seasons and even the opioid pandemic at its peak did not have anywhere near the loss-of-life impact we’re experiencing now with the coronavirus.
“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Lees said after handling 35 confirmed COVID-19 cases in six days.
Failure to observe basic COVID-19 precautions is irresponsible and dangerous.
This is not a political issue.
This is about health and survival.
That’s why The Tribune-Democrat is partnering with the United Way of the Laurel Highlands and other area organizations on a new public-service campaign – “United Against COVID” – to help fill that leadership void and convinced more people to follow easy virus safety steps, namely wearing masks at work and when out in public.
You will soon be seeing ads featuring area residents urging their friends and neighbors to mask up.
We applaud the United Way for this courageous campaign.
We stand with local officials who see the need to speak out on COVID-19 where others have been silent.
And we embrace Lees’ message that while COVID-19 has been hardest on individuals 60 and older, those are the people who have sacrificed much for their communities and for younger generations.
“If this virus was killing people who are young, I’m sure the elderly would be doing everything in their power to protect us,” Lees said. “We need to do the same for them.”
Yes we do.
Be responsible. Wear a mask.
