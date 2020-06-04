As much of the region enters the green phase of Pennsylvania’s system to slow the spread of COVID-19, we urge our readers to patronize local businesses that have been shuttered during the pandemic.
Late last week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that 16 counties – including Cambria, Somerset, Blair and Bedford – would move from yellow to green on Friday, easing more restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
According to Wolf, in green counties:
• Large gatherings of more than 250 are prohibited.
• Restaurants and bars can open at 50% occupancy.
• Personal care services (including hair salons and barbershops) can open at 50% occupancy and by appointment only.
• Indoor recreation, health and wellness facilities, and personal care services (such as gyms and spas) can open at 50% occupancy with appointments strongly encouraged.
• All entertainment (such as casinos, theaters and shopping malls) can open at 50% occupancy.
• Construction activity may return to full capacity with continued implementation of protocols.
• Visitation to prisons and hospitals may resume, subject to the discretion of the facility. At nursing homes, personal care homes and long-term care facilities, visitation restrictions will initially remain in place.
For Ivana Panebianco, owner of Salvatore’s Hairstyling at 5 Entrance Drive in the Westmont Shopping Plaza, Wolf’s announcement was welcome news.
“I’m so excited,” Panebianco said. “I’ll be able to reconnect with all the wonderful clients who have supported us for so long.”
Cambria County President Commissioner Tom Chernisky said moving to the green phase is great for businesses of all sizes.
“Businesses were not made to be closed for an extended period of time,” he said. “We can safely reopen businesses and still follow the Department of Health and (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines that will help keep employees and customers safe.”
Wolf added that residents of the commonwealth should continue to follow guidelines to help control the spread of COVID-19.
“If we take the simple steps of wearing a mask, staying home when sick and implementing social distancing tactics, we can help eliminate the spread of COVID-19 and make a huge contribution to getting our commonwealth back on track,” Wolf said.
And that would be even more good news for the region’s businesses.
